‘Walmart explain yourself…’: Shopper demands answers after spotting offensive cakes in the bakery section

A Walmart shopper calls out what appears to be white supremacist decorations on cakes in a Walmart bakery, shocking viewers in a now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 154,000 views, TikToker Sara Higginbotham (@theriseofbensolo) shows a refrigerated shelf with several red, white, and blue cakes at Walmart.

She pans over to show a cake resembling a Nazi swastika and one resembling a burning cross, a symbol frequently used to reference hate crimes by the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a racist, anti-Black organization.

Each cake also features American flag fondant, as the video was filmed the day before Independence Day.

“Walmart, explain yourself…” the caption read.

Viewers react

Many viewers were shocked at the cake decorations, which resembled hate symbols.

“I audibly gasped what the hell?!?!” one viewer wrote.

“The GASP I GASPED! Please tell the manager if you haven’t already!” another said.

“My jaw dropped to the GROUND,” a third added.

However, some said they didn’t see the resemblance.

“Absolutely the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard…. that’s not even close to a swastika,” a commenter said.

“Girl that is supposed to be a firework. Please don’t get someone in trouble be you’re looking to hard at things,” another wrote.

Were the hate symbols added on purpose?

Others took a closer look at the cakes and suggested that it may not have been intentional.

“The second one says ‘4th,’ but I do not know what the goal was for the first one,” one said, referencing the decoration that looks like a burning cross.

“I think it’s supposed to look like a firework,” another wrote.

“I would ask the decorator because as a decorator myself I doubt they saw it that way they probably threw a design on and started the next. We are exhausted this week,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Higginbotham via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Walmart via press form for further comment.

