McDonald’s fries allegedly cooked by Trump hit Facebook Marketplace—for $10,000

After former President Donald Trump made and served French fries at a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania over the weekend, people are looking to cash in.

One man from Modena, New York—a three-hour drive from where Trump packed fries to adoring, pre-screened fans—is selling “authenticated fries” for the low price of $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

The man, Brandon Kurta, who is also a mountaineer who occasionally dresses up as Jesus, didn’t immediately respond to questions about how he got his hands on the fries or how he could prove that they’re authentic.

“Brand new untainted French fries from Mcdonald’s in Bucks County Pennsylvania last touched by Donald Trump himself (it has been moved since with gloves to maintain quality),” reads the Marketplace description. “*Sauce napkins and bag sold separately* Starting bid is $10,000 no low ball offers I know what I’ve got is of high value.”

Trump’s fry-making campaign stunt in Pennsylvania flooded the internet with memes, including edits of Trump as a stoner working the grill, comparisons to the Hamburglar, and riffs on Trump’s relief that employees never touch the fries while making them.

Trump’s visit came after he and Republican allies questioned whether his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, had ever actually worked at the fast food joint. Stories since the end of August pushed by conservative media outlets called into question whether Harris did shifts under the Golden Arches.

“I did work at McDonald’s,” Harris said during an April appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “When I was at school … I did fries. And then I did the cashier.”

It’s not only cosplay Jesus mountaineers from upstate New York who are trying to cash in on the buzzy moment though.

Over on the print-on-demand site Redbubble, you can still buy a plethora of McDonald’s/Trump crossovers, including a Trump as Ronald McDonald apron, a clownish Donald Trump sticker, “Donald McDonald” T-shirts, and a particularly low effort sticker of Trump waving out of the drive-through window he served at.

On Etsy the story is similar, with “Make French Fries Great Again” T-shirts, a “Would you like freedom with that?” tee, and “Let Him Cook” threads showing Trump manning the deep fryer.

Trump also quickly jumped in on the action by offering a “MAGADonald’s” T-shirt for a donation of between $45-$100. And while the New York man selling the authentic fries still has them listed for sale as of Wednesday evening, Trump’s T-shirts have already sold out.

Buyer beware though—after Trump’s visit to Mickey D’s, an E. Coli outbreak in the fast food restaurant’s Quarter Pounders was announced by the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday.

And while there’s no actual link between Trump and the infectious disease, that didn’t stop some MAGA supporters from wondering if the CDC had made the announcement to punish McDonald’s for associating with the former president.

But the fries are probably fine.

