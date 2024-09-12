We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Some offers seem too good to be true. Especially when they come as a free gift with a QR code in the mail. There’s a new scam you need to look out for .

The cat is out of the bag for the worst-kept secret of 2024. Taylor Swift will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris .

There’s a new conspiracy theory involving Haliey Welch , the “hawk tuah” girl who rose to prominence after her street interview in which she encouraged viewers to “spit on that thang.”

The meme rose in popularity recently. So what exactly is it ?

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Nate Silver’s mild Trump praise brings Bluesky meltdown

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

✈️ Has airport security ever made you throw things away before boarding? How about eat something? According to this traveler, she had to eat their treats before boarding the plane. There’s only one problem: They were “special” treats .

🏠 This viral TikTok is a cautionary tale for landlords who want to deny a renter because of a disability.

🥩 A Walmart employee went viral after calling out the retail store for increasing the price of its meat.

💵 This Uber Eats driver says that a customer backed out of a tip after she completed the order and shared other signs of potentially stingy customers.

👕 A Target worker is asking parents who shop for kids clothes to stop abusing the retailer’s generous return policy .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox ?

DID YOU WATCH ANY OF THIS WEEK’S PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE BETWEEN TRUMP AND HARRIS?



Concerns about Ludacris’ health grew last week after the rapper posted a video on Instagram of him drinking unfiltered water.