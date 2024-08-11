‘Please stop’: Target worker issues PSA to parents who shop for their kids’ clothes there

A Target worker is asking parents who shop for kids clothes to stop abusing the retailer’s generous return policy.

In a TikTok amassing 247,500 views, Easton (@masteryconnect) issued the PSA via an on-screen caption that reads, “Please stop abusing the Cat & Jack return policy and buy your kids clothes.”

What is the Cat & Jack return policy?

Cat & Jack is Target’s kids clothing brand, which launched in 2016 and is currently worth $3 billion. Per the Target website, Cat & Jack is part of Target’s Owned Brand returns policy, which states, “If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.”

While this 1-year return policy is generous, does it go too far? Easton seems to believe so. He commented that “most people bring in disgusting clothes without tags and it takes forever because they bring a big bag full of clothes.”

TikTok is divided on the practice, but there is a strategy at play here. Neil Saunders, GlobalData’s managing director for retail, presented an alternative point of view to Business Insider. “Target’s return policy is extremely generous and is designed to build confidence in its own brand product and create a strong customer-service ethos,” he said. “This is especially important in kidswear, where parents spend a small fortune and garments are put through their paces by often very active children.”

Target isn’t the only one

Target isn’t the only clothing outlet with a dubious returns policy. Up until recently, American Eagle returns didn’t have a time limit. This meant that people could return clothes that were years old. TikToker Patti (@pattixox) for instance, shared how she returned a pair of jeans that were 2 years old.

However, after July 24, American Eagle’s policy rebranded to the “100% Happiness” policy. This gives customers 30 days to return clothes for a refund. The other major difference is that clothes now must be unworn with tags, whereas before American Eagle accepted worn clothes with no tags.

The Daily Dot reached out to Easton via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Target via email.

