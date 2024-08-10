‘I just know you were fighting for ur life’: Airport security forces traveler to eat all her snacks before boarding. It backfires

Has airport security ever made you throw things away before boarding? How about eat something? According to this traveler, she had to eat their treats before boarding the plane. There’s only one problem: They were “special” treats.

In the video, TikTok user Bianca (@biancaa_world) shows a clip of them walking with their luggage presumably through the airport. They then show a bag of three mini cones with a white, frosting-like filling. The text overlay on the video states, “When airport security makes you eat all these cones to make sure there is ‘nothing in them’.”

Next, Bianca shows a clip of them on the plane with red eyes and the views of the sky. This is when it becomes obvious that the cones airport security made Bianca throw away were cannabis edibles. By the redness of Bianca’s eyes, the edibles definitely hit.

The video has 1.6 million likes and 11.3 million views.

“We’re going on a trip in our favorite rocket ship zooming throughhhh the sky,” says one comment, referencing a song.

“FLYING HIGH has a whole new meaning now,” says another.

“This was a good marketing skit,” comments another.

Is this a marketing skit?

It turns out that Bianca actually promotes these cone edibles often and they’re from a company called Baked Bags. However, what is less clear is why airport security made them eat the edibles.

According to TSA’s site, food items can be brought in your carry on bag. It states, “Solid food items (not liquids or gels) can be transported in either your carry-on or checked bags. Liquid or gel food items larger than 3.4 oz are not allowed in carry-on bags and should be placed in your checked bags if possible.” Therefore, it seems that Bianca should have been all good to bring the cones on board.

As the last comment mentioned, perhaps it was just a marketing skit to promote Baked Bags. Still, viewers seem to have enjoyed the skit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bianca for comment via TikTok message and comment.

