‘They are gonna take everything’: Woman warns of new scam where you receive this present in the mail with a QR code

Some offers seem too good to be true. Especially when they come as a free gift with a QR code in the mail. Michelle (@mrsmotivated2025) has sounded the alarm about this new scam in a TikTok video that has racked up over 3.3 million views.

“I was just talking to my mom about something I learned, and I need to share it with all of you,” Michelle begins.

Michelle asserts that some people have received unexpected gifts in the mail. She notes rings, a grill, a necklace, and a bracelet as examples. Each addresses them and is accompanied by a QR code. They are instructed to scan the QR code to reveal the source of the gift.

According to Michelle, this scam lures unsuspecting individuals into scanning the code. This gives scammers access to their phones.

“If you can the QR code, it’s actually hackers and they’re gonna hack into your phone,” she warned.

Thus far, this claim is anecdotal but many commenters are corroborating the warning.

“So I was telling my mom to be careful that if she gets something that she didn’t order to make sure that she didn’t scan the QR code. And they’re saying you can keep it, from what I’m hearing. Keep the product, but this is just a way for them to hack you[…]. They actually have like return addresses and everything.”

Michelle wraps up the video by advising viewers to exercise extra caution. And, to alert older individuals, who might be more vulnerable to this scam.

“It looks so legit, you guys, so just be careful and tell the older generation[…]. My mom is telling our older generation and our family because it’s something like people would get me like ‘Oh my God, this is so cool’ and then it’s like scan this QR code. Don’t do it.”

Too broke to fall for the scam

While some were alarmed by the scam, others had a less-than-serious reaction to the idea of someone hacking into their phones via a QR code.

“They take my student loan debt too?” one asked.

“I’m like oh no my .56 cents my 400 credit score and all my debt,” another joked.

“So what I’m hearing is I should scan the code with my ex’s phone to get back at him for all his lies,” went a third.

How common are QR code scams?

Fairly. According to CBS News, hackers use them to “steal data, install malware, and demand ransom.” They show up in all sorts of wild places too, like parking meters. So always take a look at the URL before opening it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Melinda for a comment, and she responded with the following: “I just wanted to use my platform to educate others so the word got out about this scam. I was thrilled to see it go viral as I’m hoping it saves someone from being scammed. I’ve followed up on a few videos I have been tagged in where people are receiving them.”

