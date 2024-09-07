We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Why MAGA keeps sharing a photo of VP candidate Tim Walz’s extended family wearing shirts ( that are grammatically incorrect ), why the QAnon crowd is coming for Cardi B’s maternity shoot , a mom claiming hackers posted wild videos to her TV and listened to her family’s conversations , and a Taco Bell worker sharing secrets about the fast food chain .

After all that, we’ve got another edition of Meme History for you.

One last thing: Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If you didn’t, there’s still time! Just open yesterday’s newsletter and answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

👕 VIRAL POLITICS

Tim Walz’s extended family poses for grammatically incorrect diss at him

In a new photo, members of Walz’s family posed wearing “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump” T-shirts in front of “Trump 2024 Take Back America” flag. MAGA has been sharing it everywhere, but there’s one big problem with it .

➤READ MORE

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the rap star known as Cardi B, raised eyebrows among both her fans and QAnon supporters after sharing maternity photos on social media this week.

➤READ MORE

A woman is claiming that hackers have accessed her smart TV and that Xfinity is not taking her allegations seriously.

➤READ MORE

After quitting her job at Taco Bell, a worker posted a viral TikTok sharing the secrets she thinks customers should know before eating there again.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Moon Moon

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔤 There’s a new ABC song on TikTok , and it’s different than you remember.

😱 Here’s a PSA that could save you hundreds of dollars and a whole lot of frustration. In a trending video, a Target customer warns that she bought an iPad from Target only to get home and figure out that it was a fake .

🍕 You’ll never guess how much this mom paid for a child-size personal pizza at Chuck E. Cheese.

🚗 A car expert posted a viral TikTok sharing how to tell if you’re getting ripped off or overcharged by a mechanic or dealership.

📦 Getting food for your animal friends delivered to your front door is a modern-day boon for pet owners. But is it a win for your delivery driver ?

🍗 A woman says a Chick-fil-A worker shamed her at the drive-thru . Her blunder was not knowing what she wanted to order before looking at a menu.

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators —and AI is making it worse.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Here’s a “We did it, Joe!” behind-the-scenes fact.