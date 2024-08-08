‘I was just shamed’: Chick-fil-A customer says drive-thru worker was rude to her because he has to stand outside in 90-degree weather

A woman says a Chick-fil-A worker shamed her at the drive-thru. Her blunder was not knowing what she wanted to order before looking at a menu.

TikToker Leila (@drleilaisadrag) details her experience in a TikTok video.

“I was just shamed at the Chick-fil-A,” Leila claims. The customer compares her treatment in the Chick-fil-A line to how she’s feels when in line at the airport for a TSA screening.

Leila explains that she’s not a regular at Chick-fil-A. But recently, she says she went to the drive-thru in search of a diet Dr. Pepper. Before she was able to review a menu, she says a worker walked up to the car to take her order.

The TikToker says she told the worker she needed to review a menu before she could place her order. She was met with what she describes as a rude attitude.

“‘I’m looking for the little mini chicken sandwiches that I saw,’” Leila says she asked.

“‘You want a chicken sandwich?’” the Chick-fil-A worker allegedly responded.

“I was like, ‘No … I saw on the sign that there’s mini ones,’” Leila reports saying.

“‘So you want mini chicken nuggets?’” the employee allegedly clarified.

“I was like, ‘No,’” Leila says.

The TikToker adds that by this point she was feeling stupid. She says she decided to just order a regular-sized spicy chicken sandwich and diet Dr. Pepper. She also adds that after doing a quick search online, she discovered that the mini chicken sandwiches were a menu item. But they are only available at breakfast.

“All I can think is that it is like super [expletive] hot out. It’s like 90 degrees out, and he’s processing payments outside,” she says, trying to justify the Chick-fil-A worker’s demeanor. The Daily Dot has previously reported on Chick-fil-A workers working in severe weather conditions. So the TikToker’s theory could be correct.

Chick-fil-A might have a problem with customer service

The TikTok video received 5,322 views. And other viewers have had similar experiences when ordering via the drive-thru.

“I’ve had this happen and it gives me so much anxiety. I want to look at the menu!” said one person.

“Same happened to me, and they were so rude about my not knowing the menu. They brag about their courtesy, but I beg to differ,” wrote another.

“I get so nervous when i see the people with the iPads in line cause i don’t go to certain places a lot and no idea what they have,” said another about drive-thrus in general.

Many viewers shared that they now only on the app or study the Chick-fil-A menu prior to getting in line at the restaurant.

“I have menu anxiety so I’m always looking it up before I go to a restaurant,” one person said. The TikToker responded, “New fear unlocked.”

“I now place my order on the app and I’m ready when I get in the line because the pressure is HIGH in that drive through,” said another.

Leila told the Daily Dot that she was “shocked to learn how many people have experienced this and that people have developed “menu anxiety” and it affects their lives! How wild is that?!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email.

