The ‘alphabet song’ has changed and people are freaking out: ‘Nothing wrong with the original’

There’s a new ABC song on TikTok, and the alphabet song you once knew is dead.
Growing older means confusion and resistance to change, especially to those familiar elements of childhood we hold near and dear. It’s bittersweet, but often, change is necessary for progress and for us to move forward as more enlightened people. However, I thought the freaking alphabet song was safe. I was wrong.
A new version of the ABC song trends on TikTok
Evidently, the alphabet song has changed. Mind you, the alphabet itself has not changed (I was really worried about Q and J surviving a post-Wordl world to be honest), merely the placement of the letters in the tune. In short, they killed “ELEMENOPEE.”
TikToker @mamadontbreak explained and demonstrated this development last week.
@mamadontbreak RIP LMNOP 😅 The biggest divorce in history has been finalized- but it makes sense why. As someone who has worked in and is currently studying early childhood education, the challenges that “elimenopee” present are pretty significant. It brings about challenges for reading, writing, and even speech. This new and improved version has the same tune but different breaks to help kids hear the different individual letters better. Also i did not invent it so please dont be mad at the messenger 😅💙🍪 #teaching #parentsoftiktok #parenting #newalphabetsong #abc #viral #fypage #momsoftiktok #momandson #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound – Cookie Mama🍪
Yes, there is now a big ol’ space between N and O, which is appropriate given our collective reaction to this news.
@farmerlovesphonics The NEW Alphabet Song 🌟 #teachers #parents #alphabetsong #elemenohpe #edutok #abc ♬ original sound – Jessica | Learn Phonics
@farmerlovesphonics ⭐️ This might be controversial, BUT this is the best way to sing the alphabet song to avoid letter names being combined…the dreaded “elemenop” or “YNZ”. Practice daily. Point to the letters as you sing it to build letter recognition. #alphabet #abcsong #alphabetsong #letternames #scienceofreading #teachers #parents #newalphabetsong ♬ original sound – Jessica | Learn Phonics
While this change is getting a lot of attention now, these gritty, rebooted ABCs have apparently been a thing since 2020.
@danshutes RIP "Elomenopy" #fyp #teacher #tiktokteacher #teacherlife #alphabet ♬ one could say I am truly FRAZZLED get it – frazz
Social media reacts to the ABC song update
Needless to say, many are unhappy with this change.
Why did the Alphabet song change?
So why is this outrageous phenomenon occurring? Is nothing sacred? Oh dang, we must protect “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” at all costs—it’s the same tune!
Actually, according to experts, it’s to help kids. As teacher @TEACHERRACHELSORSEL on TikTok explains, “kids are still developing phonemic awareness, which is the ability to hear, isolate, and manipulate individual sounds in language,” she states. “Even a perfectly enunciated traditional alphabet song may still be confusing to kids.”
@teacherrachelsorsel It's true: they changed the alphabet song. But it's for a good reason! #scienceofreading #earlyliteracy #teachyourkidtoread #structuredliteracy #developmentallyappropriate #sor #phonics #alphabetsong #theychangedthealphabet #teachertip #preschool #kindergarten #firstgrade ♬ original sound – Mindful Teacher – SoR & SEL
Okay yeah, sure. Maybe “ELEMENOPEE” was a jumble of sounds and mouth movements that don’t really help anyone. But let’s be honest, it was the best part of the song.
This is also your regular reminder that there’s no real reason the alphabet is in that particular order. Damn Phoenicians.
