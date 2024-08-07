The ‘alphabet song’ has changed and people are freaking out: ‘Nothing wrong with the original’

There’s a new ABC song on TikTok, and the alphabet song you once knew is dead.

Growing older means confusion and resistance to change, especially to those familiar elements of childhood we hold near and dear. It’s bittersweet, but often, change is necessary for progress and for us to move forward as more enlightened people. However, I thought the freaking alphabet song was safe. I was wrong.

A new version of the ABC song trends on TikTok

Evidently, the alphabet song has changed. Mind you, the alphabet itself has not changed (I was really worried about Q and J surviving a post-Wordl world to be honest), merely the placement of the letters in the tune. In short, they killed “ELEMENOPEE.”

TikToker @mamadontbreak explained and demonstrated this development last week.

Yes, there is now a big ol’ space between N and O, which is appropriate given our collective reaction to this news.

While this change is getting a lot of attention now, these gritty, rebooted ABCs have apparently been a thing since 2020.

Needless to say, many are unhappy with this change.

There was nothing wrong with the original alphabet song. The new one just breaks up the letters equally. 7 / 7 / 3 / 3 / 3 / 3. Changing it is crazy. #TheNoon @leethomastv @DaveKinchenUSA pic.twitter.com/BTeX9zlM0x — damo aka frank seaynatra (@Damo_Seayn3D) August 5, 2024

Let's stop messing with our with our beloved song – this new generation is ridiculous 🤣New alphabet song goes viral – ABC News – https://t.co/rJLmThvwqz via @ABC — Abbi Landau Macdonald (@AbbiVN) August 7, 2024

just found out there's a new woke alphabet song and they got rid of elemenopee because of pronouns or something — Lakeshore Drive Creature 🇵🇸 (@Shredded_teat) August 7, 2024

I knew they changed how we math, I knew how they changed (or trying to change) history, but now I gotta learn the new alphabet 😭 (unpopular opinion the new one is better but I still prefer the old one 😭😭😭) — Dani (@DaniBePlayin) August 4, 2024

Why did the Alphabet song change?

So why is this outrageous phenomenon occurring? Is nothing sacred? Oh dang, we must protect “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” at all costs—it’s the same tune!

Actually, according to experts, it’s to help kids. As teacher @TEACHERRACHELSORSEL on TikTok explains, “kids are still developing phonemic awareness, which is the ability to hear, isolate, and manipulate individual sounds in language,” she states. “Even a perfectly enunciated traditional alphabet song may still be confusing to kids.”

Okay yeah, sure. Maybe “ELEMENOPEE” was a jumble of sounds and mouth movements that don’t really help anyone. But let’s be honest, it was the best part of the song.

This is also your regular reminder that there’s no real reason the alphabet is in that particular order. Damn Phoenicians.

