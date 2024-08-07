‘Why is this allowed?’: FedEx worker complains about having to deliver this one item. He’s a bodybuilder

Getting food for your animal friends delivered to your front door is a modern-day boon for pet owners. But is it a win for your delivery driver?

One FedEx driver is complaining that lifting Chewy‘s pet food packages is back-breaking work. And the twist? He’s an actual bodybuilder who is used to lifting weights regularly.

FedEx employee BeefyNoBeef (@beefynobeef) is asking “Why is this allowed?” about the multiple Chewy pet food deliveries he makes along his route. He asked the question on Monday in a video that currently has 173,800 views and counting.

Chewy is an online retailer that sells pet food and other pet-related products via a subscription service. It has more than 20 million subscribers as of 2021, according to Statista.

“Why is this legal? Why is it we gotta deliver Chewy‘s, these big-[expletive] Chewy’s boxes?” Beefy asks his viewers. He wrangles a large box marked “Chewy” onto the floor of his delivery van.

“Not to brag or anything, but I’m, I mean, I’m a bodybuilder,” he claims. “Who the [expletive] who’s not a bodybuilder can carry this [expletive]? It’s heavy as [expletive].”

Beefy continues to load Chewy packages off his van. He questions, “Is there not a limit to what we can carry? Should I sue?”

According to the Daily Mirror, many Chewy customers have “signed up for subscriptions that see boxes often weighing as much as 60 pounds pedaled out on a monthly or even weekly basis.”

The Daily Dot has reported that FedEx employees have complained about such heavy load deliveries in the past. Several drivers singled out pet food delivery as one of the most-hated assignments.

In a June article from the Daily Dot, a viewer of Mr. B (@bchandler662)’s video, complaining about Chewy’s allegedly unwieldy packages, claimed, “Working at FedEx and unloading them chewy boxes is straight hell.”

A viewer of Mr. B’s video added, “Worst thing about the chewy boxes is that they’re either 3 ounces or 60 pounds and you don’t know until you lift it.”

A Reddit post on the r/Fedexers forum in 2021 purported to show a picture of a staggering 520 pounds of Chewy boxes sent to a single address.

The Daily Dot has reached out to FedEx and Chewy via email for a statement.

Viewers are torn

Viewer laurenelizabeth2388 (@laurenelizabeth2388) wrote, in sympathy, “I order from Chewy and I never understood why they will pack those boxes with multiple bags of food. They are so heavy and I always feel bad! I appreciate what you guys do!!”

Another viewer commented, “The amount of people that don’t get it.. my bf drives for fed ex and they all hate Chewy!”

“Seriously!! I get my chewy boxes and can’t hardly get them into the house. I can’t believe they don’t divide the order up,” another added.

Another viewer stated “My poor FedEx driver is so sick of my chewy boxes. He straight throws them down and I ain’t even mad.”

However, some viewers were not as sympathetic.

Stating it was an expected condition of the job, Puddin’ (@puddinpop731) wrote, “When you look at the application and it says “must be able to carry xx amount” you either agree or move on.”

“Imagine complaining about lifting boxes when you job is to lift boxes. so it’s only chewy that has heavy boxes? I’m sure lifting heavy boxes was in the job description when you applied,” another added.

At least one viewer stated that they’ve changed their delivery habits in sympathy for the drivers.

MB (@mehrbear) wrote, “I split up my autoship order into 3 smaller orders b/c they would always pack it in one huge heavy box. Now my FedEx guy has more frequent Chewy boxes; hopefully he notices they’re smaller & lighter.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.