‘Do not buy Apple products from Target’: Customer says she was sold a ‘dummy’ iPad, and Target won’t take it back

Here’s a PSA that could save you hundreds of dollars and a whole lot of frustration.

In a trending video, a Target customer warns that she bought an iPad from Target only to get home and figure out that it was a fake.

It’s surprising, given that Target is a legitimate corporation authorized to sell Apple products. As it turns out, it’s likely the work of scammers.

In the video, which has more than 10,000 views, Pat (@pattrockz) says her husband bought an iPad at Target, and it all seemed fine from the outside. The box was a legit Apple box, and it had a serial number on the back like it should, she notes.

But she says they had to return it because they needed one with more memory. That’s when things went south.

The Target worker working the return section inspected the item and found that it was a fake since there was no serial number etched on the back, Pat recalls. Because of that, they couldn’t accept the return, even though Target is who allegedly sold them the dupe.

“Target can’t do anything about it. They won’t take it back. So pretty much, we lost our money and the iPad because they refuse to do anything about it,” Pat says.

How much money did the couple lose?

Depending on which iPad you get, it can run from $250 on sale to $2,000. That’s a lot of money to lose out on.

Pat urges people to open the product in the store to ensure you’re getting something legit before walking out.

This is far from the first time the retailer has faced accusations of selling fraudulent items.

Last year around the holidays, a man found that his $249 AirPods were just well-wrapped dupes (which you can order online for as little as $10.99). Another Target customer said they purchased an iPad from Target, only to end up with a cement tile.

A person on X (formerly Twitter) said they bought an Apple pencil from Target. And for the second time, they got a counterfeit one. “The guy at the tech counter says they’ve been getting lots of Apple Pencil returns lately, I wonder why,” the person wrote.

In the comments section, a person who claims to be a former Target manager said that workers only need to open and check sealed return items. “My guess here is this was a buy-and-return scam, but the scammer is smart and probably resealed the plastic as well,” they wrote.

Protect yourself while shopping

Here are a few ways to protect yourself from spending your hard-earned money on a fake and how to spot one:

Open the item up in the store (and even better, in front of an employee). This will prevent speculation about whether you switched out the item yourself or if they actually sold you a fake item since you never left the store.

If the device immediately shows up for Bluetooth connection, it’s likely already been opened.

The screen that shows up for Bluetooth pairing is distinct when connected to another Apple product. If this screen doesn’t come up, it’s likely a fake.

Confirm there’s a serial number. Each Apple product comes with a unique serial number.

Items like AirPods or Apple Pencil should show the charging percentage on the device it’s connected to.

In general, if you do need to return an Apple product, it’s important to know that the return window is much shorter than Target’s standard 90-day policy. It seems most Apple products have a 14-15-day return window, but you can check by looking under the “Shipping & Returns” section of the item’s online page.

Suggestions from viewers

People in the comments section had suggestions and insights.

“Anytime I buy huge purchases I do it with a credit card, better chances of getting your money back! Try doing a claim through your bank if you happened to use a CC,” a person said.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME WITH AIRPOD PROS,” another shared.

“Neverrr ever buy these type of products from target, this is a known thing!! too many fake ipads, airpods out there,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pat via TikTok direct message and comment, to Target via email, and to Apple via email.

