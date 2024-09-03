💔 5 wild breakup stories that went viral

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a compilation of the five worst breakup stories shared on TikTok, the bizarre theory that Kamala Harris is coming after Tucker Carlson , a woman who overheard something she wasn’t meant to on her Ring camera, and the birth, life, and death of the ‘Demure’ meme .

After that, Mikael answers one of your questions in his ‘Your Password Sucks‘ column.

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

We’re thankful to these five people for sharing their horror stories with the rest of us.

➤READ MORE

🔫 VIRAL POLITICS

Why is Kamala Harris getting accused of trying to frame Tucker Carlson?

Conservatives are accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of trying to convince the public that Tucker Carlson supports gun control.

➤READ MORE

A woman on TikTok inadvertently heard people gossiping about her while checking in on her house using a Ring camera.

➤READ MORE

😔 MEME AUTOPSY

The birth and early death of the Demure meme

Like all good things, the Demure meme was killed by corporate tomfoolery .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Is it dangerous to use a password book?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌮 Once a safe haven for late-night post-party food and guaranteed deals, Taco Bell seems to have lost the plot on its pricing .

🏠 A woman believes she was almost scammed after posting a room to rent at her residence on Craigslist.

☕ One Starbucks customer says she has noticed that sometimes she is asked to tip employees— but sometimes not .

🍳 A Costco customer says she successfully returned year-old used cooking pans in a now-viral TikTok. This sparked a debate about the membership-based warehouse’s generous return policy.

🛒 A woman says a Walmart loss prevention worker was observing her and shut down the self-checkout machine she was using after the machine didn’t pick up one of the items she scanned.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled ?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU HAVE A RING CAMERA IN YOUR HOME?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Maya Rudolph on playing Kamala Harris on SNL.