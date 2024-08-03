‘Are they just trying to be polite and make it less awkward’: Starbucks customer wonders why only some baristas ask you to tip

Although it’s a common business practice prevalent in the U.S. since the 1800s, tipping has become controversial in recent years.

The practice of paying extra to recognize a service employee for providing good service has been a divisive topic. Its proponents and opponents of it loudly advocate their perspective online.

One Starbucks customer says she has noticed that sometimes she is asked to tip employees—but sometimes not.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @kristinaaalang uses a text overlay to express her confusion about the move..

To tip or not to tip?

“Can someone that works at Starbucks explain to me why some workers will hand me [the] thing that says to tip and have me select a tip but some workers will hit no tip for me and just have me tap my card please let me know,” a text overlay on the video reads. “Are they just trying to be polite and make it less awkward? What is it?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kristinaaalang via TikTok direct message and to Starbucks via email.

Recently, some service industry employees have come under fire for choosing to tip themselves. However, it does not appear this is what is happening to @kristinaaalang when she is not offered the option to tip.

Starbucks first began offering customers the option to tip with a card in 2022. The move had employees using a new card reader with a touch screen that gives customers the option to leave a tip.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers, implying or outright claiming to be employees and former employees of the coffee chain, gave their explanation.

“It’s so awkward and people are so mean about it,” one commenter wrote. “Like I have any control that is asks you to tip.”

“It is a tiny tax on my social battery to repeatedly prepare myself for the potential awkwardness around tipping, so sometimes I hit no tip and give myself a break from thinking about it,” another said.

“Sometimes I do it if we have a line and your order is totally ready to hand out just for speed,” one said.

Others elaborated that choosing not to ask a customer for a tip might constitute wage theft. This depends on how it occurs and whether it meets the legal standard, as tips are shared between employees.

“We’re technically not allowed to hit no tip bc it’s considered wage theft from the other baristas since tips are shared,” one commenter wrote.

“I work at starbucks and if i found at my coworkers were automatically clicking no tip id be SO MAD like that affects allll of our paychecks!” another echoed.

“I always call out coworkers who press no tip because it’s against the rules AND messes with all of our money,” a commenter wrote.

