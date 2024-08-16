‘I texted the neighbor’: Woman checks Ring cameras to monitor contractor working on her kitchen. Then she sees her neighbor walk in

The advent of easily accessible video monitoring has led many to learn more than they might want to about their neighbors, friends, and even delivery drivers.

Recently, home monitoring devices have made homeowners aware of all sorts of things, even on their stoop. From delivery drivers pretending to ring a doorbell to catching house cleaners lying, these cameras have caught a lot.

Now, one woman says that while she was out of the country, her doorbell camera caught her neighbor sneaking into her home to discuss the end of her relationship.

Caught on camera

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 4.3 million views, travel writer Jill Schildhouse (@jillschildhouse on TikTok) says she was out of the country shortly after she ended a long-term relationship. She says she saw her contractor and neighbor sneak into her home and heard them discussing the matter.

She says she decided to let the contractor continue working on a kitchen remodel while she was out of the country, as it had run longer than she planned.

“I made the decision to have the contractor keep working on the kitchen while I’m in Iceland in the hopes that when I get back home from the trip, the project will be done, I will have my kitchen back and I can move forward with my life,” she says in the video.

However, Jill says that while she was in Iceland, she was monitoring the renovation through her Ring camera.

“So I happen to look at my video doorbell footage this morning and noticed that my contractor was coming into my home and one of my neighbors was following him,” Jill states. “And I was like, huh, why would she be following him into my house?”

She says this contractor had previously done some work for her neighbor, so they were not exactly strangers. Still, it did not make sense for them to be in her home together.

That is, until she heard what they were saying.

“I’m listening to the conversation, and she is gossiping about the breakup,” she says. “She is speculating why this breakup has happened, and she’s coming up with some wild stories.”

Jill says the neighbor’s assumptions of what she thinks happened are “incorrect” and that she can’t believe the woman entered her home uninvited and that the contractor allowed it to happen.”

She says the situation left her “dumbfounded” at the invasive nature and obnoxiousness of the situation, and asks viewers what they would do in her place.

She confronts the neighbor

In a follow-up video, the poster shows a text message sent to her neighbor, who did eventually apologize for entering her home, describing it as a lapse in judgment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jill via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

Some viewers suggested that she take immediate action with her contractor to prevent further unwanted intrusions in her home while she is away.

“Address the contractor immediately,” one commenter wrote. “Let him know not to bring additional people such as your neighbor into your home. I wouldn’t say anything to her yet. He’ll tell her & she can stress it for a bit.”

“FULL STOP ON WORK!” another said. “Tell him after seeing unauthorized people in my home. I prefer you to not work until I return.”

“Just address the contractor,” yet another echoed. “Tell him he is not allowed to bring unauthorized people into your home without your permission. Don’t tell him what you heard. Let them both wonder about it.”

