‘We literally get new rugs every few months ’cause of this rule’: Costco customer returns cooking pans after 1 year because they got ‘scratched up’

A Costco customer says she successfully returned year-old used cooking pans in a now-viral TikTok. This sparked a debate about the membership-based warehouse’s generous return policy.

In a video with over 638,000 views as of Sunday, TikToker Kayla (@kaylarahman01) takes viewers along to Costco. There, she tries to return scratched-up, used cooking pans.

Many know Costco for its flexible return policy. According to the website, it allows members to return products at any time if they are unsatisfied. They have a few rare exceptions and no receipt or box is required. Kayla admits she’s never used this policy before. However, she was unhappy when the coating on the pans started to peel just a year after purchasing them.

Returning very used cooking pans

“I was unsatisfied with these pans as the coating started peeling quickly,” Kayla explains in the caption. “So I tested Costco’s 100% guarantee return policy, and yes, it worked.”

Kayla shows her receipt, which proves she received a full refund. She even scored some new pans with the money they refunded. However, she has a word of warning for other members who may want to take advantage of the policy.

“I do not recommend abusing this policy as they do keep track of your returns and can be flagged,” she writes in the caption. “But it was awesome to be able to return the pans, actually try the product out longer than 30 days, and put the in-store credit towards better pans.”

#costcoreturns #costcotiktok #costcobuys #potsandpans #nontoxicpans #fypage ♬ original sound – Kayla @kaylarahman01 **This was my first and only return at Costco. I was unsatisifed with these pans as the coating started peeling quickly. So I tested Costcos 100% gaurentee return policy and yes it worked. I do not recommend abusing this policy as they do keep track of your returns and can be flagged but it was awesome to be able to return the pans and actually try the product out longer than 30 days and put the instore credit towards better pans. I did not need the receipt or the box. #costco

Viewers praise the generous policy

In the comments section, viewers express their shock that Costco gladly took back well-loved pans—and many members didn’t know about the return policy.

“So you’re saying the pan I just threw away I could’ve returned it?” one commenter asks.

“I should have done this with my mattress,” another says. And it wouldn’t be the first time a Costco member returned a mattress either. One TikToker returned their five-year-old mattress to Costco successfully.

Other Costco members share how they’ve used the return policy to their advantage.

“My grandpa returned our childhood swing set from 2008 and got a full return,” one writes. A former Costco worker shared a similar story.

“We literally get new rugs every few months cause of this rule,” another says.

“My old landlords used to return their BBQ every few years to get a new one! lmao I’m shocked at their return policy,” a third adds.

However, other shoppers say they aren’t bold enough to return used items to the warehouse just yet.

“I am very shy to return anything. Dont know how many clothes i have bought from costco which didnt fot me. I had no guts to return or exchange them,” a viewer admits.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla via TikTok comment and to Costco via press contact form for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.