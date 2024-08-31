We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A server following a customer to their car to confront them after they didn’t tip , how a rapper’s claim that the 2024 election is “ AKA or the KKK ” catching on online, an explainer of the recently viral “Batman Begin” meme , and an AT&T customer venting their frustration after their bill was inexplicably raised.

After that, we’ve got a fun edition of Meme History that rounds up some of the best memes that have come from The Simpsons.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Most servers react to being stiffed on a tip with resignation. But one server followed a non-tipping restaurant patron out to her car to confront her.

➤READ MORE

Plies, a rapper, said in a video that the upcoming presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is between “AKA” and the “KKK.” The snappy comparison is resonating online .

➤READ MORE

The Batman Begin meme is a popular copypasta and meme image macro that started after a typo by actor Michael Caine .

➤READ MORE

He says an AT&T representative apologized but was not “ willing to do anything about it ” when he called.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.



By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: The Simpsons Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A woman says she spotted a mysterious $72 monthly charge to her bank account that had gone unnoticed since September 2022, sparking discourse about autopay in a now-viral video.

🍗 This Popeyes customer was distressed to find that her chicken tenders were less appetizing than she’d expected .

🤡 Have you seen the ‘putting on clown makeup’ meme? If not, we’ve got it explained for you .