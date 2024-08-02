Putting on clown makeup memes

putting on clown makeup

The clown meme, aka the Clown Putting on Makeup meme, in which the clown progressively applies a full face of makeup and a wig, was created from an actual tutorial for would-be clowns. However, some people find the meme (and clowns at large). It is used in situations where you feel more and more like a clown with each passing moment.

Origins of the Clown Putting on Makeup meme

This visual shows four of the five steps to applying the clown makeup that appears in the original video. The photos used to make up the meme come from a 2015 YouTube video called “Male Clown Make-up Tutorial,” posted by @SmiffysFancyDress. The video provides a 5-step tutorial on some classic clown makeup.

While it seems pretty basic, it’s the stuff of nightmares for people who are afraid of clowns. It also is very fitting to describe the steps of increasingly absurd situations.

The earliest known version of the clown meme appeared in 2019, on a Facebook page called “Trash Bin.” The steps of the clown putting on makeup were applied to accepting different communist governments. The meme came out with great timing, as four-panel formats were enjoying a lot of popularity at the time.

As the meme spread, it came to be used in a few different ways. In many, it shares an evolving unpopular opinion. In others, it can tell the story of someone acting increasingly foolish in a situation. It also increased the popularity of clown content overall, with it becoming one of the choice clapbacks the internet has to offer.

clown meme about justifying cuba, venezuela, the soviet union, and north korea
And certainly, society at large has had no shortage of foolish moments to joke about. With each one comes more uses of the clown meme, however—there to break down the steps in how we got there. That’s not to mention Redditors who joked the makeup’s design looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers logo.

Meme examples:

clown meme about no one answering your text but answering each other's
clown meme about EA play
walk a mile in my shoes clown shoes
looking for phone with phone clown meme
sugar headache clown meme
food falls off your fork clown meme
backward evolving clown meme about denouncing flat earth
clown to clown communication meme
clown meme about jobs that pay minimum wage with high requirements
applying for grad school clown meme
90 day fiance clown meme
More clown memes:

