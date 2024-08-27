Rapper’s claim 2024 is race between ‘AKA or the KKK’ blows up

Plies, a rapper known for hits like “Hypnotized” and “Shawty,” said in a video today that the upcoming presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is between “AKA” and the “KKK.”

The snappy comparison is resonating online.

AKA stands for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically Black sorority that Harris was a member of when she attended Howard University.

The Ku Klux Klan is a racist, far-right terrorist group that first assembled after the Civil War. The Klan is known for lynching Black people as part of a campaign of terrorism against civil rights. It endorsed Trump during all of his presidential campaigns. Trump’s father, Fred, was arrested at a rally where the KKK was present in 1927.

In Plies’ video, he says that until Harris has done any of the things Trump has—incited the Jan. 6 insurrection, convicted of 34 felonies, impeached, and found liable for sexual abuse in a court of law, among other things—she is his pick for president.

“So, you can vote for a motherfuckin’ AKA or you can vote for the motherfuckin’ KKK,” Plies says. “You can vote for whatever motherfuckin’ K you want to vote for. That’s your motherfuckin’ business.”

He also goes on to say that Trump didn’t fulfill his campaign promises, like replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Plies’ video is blowing up on X. Though the comparison has been made before by poet Kyla Lacey, Plies seems to have reignited it.

“‘You can vote for an AKA or you can vote for the KKK…’ I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT,” an X user tweeted. “This man has been an incredible voice of reason re: the election. And I hope people are listening.”

“He said ‘vote for the AKA or vote for the KKK. Vote for any K you want’ lol,” another person said. “Well this ‘K’ is voting for the AKA.”

“Can I get an Amen on the AKA vs KKK,” wrote another, sharing a graphic comparing the two.

Can I get an Amen on the AKA vs KKK pic.twitter.com/5HfvVhStul — cyberyam (@cyberyam) August 27, 2024

“The KKK endorsed Trump and are domestic terrorists. Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) was started by Ethel Hedgeman Lyle,” another user said. “Please, Black folk, educate yourself. So, the choice is clear. AKA or KKK? I know who I’m choosing.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.