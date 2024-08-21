We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Trump posting fake AI images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” shirts , how the internet reacted to All Nippon Airways launching a Pokémon-themed flight safety videos , why dopamine menus are taking over TikTok, and a woman’s shocking Airbnb discovery after renting it without looking at photos first.

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🤖 VIRAL POLITICS

Swifties for Trump is an AI fever dream—except for one real woman

Former President Donald Trump posted a mock endorsement acceptance from Taylor Swift along with AI-generated images of young women wearing “Swifties For Trump” shirts.

➤READ MORE

✈️ POP CULTURE

All Nippon Airways just launched a Pokémon-themed flight safety video inside of their airplanes

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will feature a pre-flight safety video featuring a whole jetload of Pokémon characters .

➤READ MORE

A dopamine menu or “dopamenu” is a list of items, activities, and situations that promote joy or provide stimulation to an individual.

➤READ MORE

A woman who stayed at an Airbnb her mother booked is probably regretting her decision to not request a link to photos of what the place looked like beforehand.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🏫 Back To School

Nike’s Back to School Sale features unbeatable discounts on footwear, apparel, and accessories, plus an Extra 25% off select merchandise. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity.

SHOP HERE

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Video game fans tear apart the new Borderlands movie—what went wrong?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍟 Chick-fil-A fans are worried about a possible change in the chain’s menu. That fear is as follows: Is Chick-fil-A getting rid of its famous waffle-cut fries ?

🛒 Walmart self-checkout lanes come with cameras that record your every move. But what happens if you simply don’t let them ?

📓 If it’s been a while since you’ve shopped for school supplies, then brace yourself for what this store’s selling a notebook for .

💵 In a viral video, a McDonald’s customer questioned the chain’s “dollar menu” after seeing a $3.59 McChicken .

🐱 Here’s why “ Monday Left Me Broken Cat ” a.k.a Mr. Peebles, is a TikTok icon.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU PLAY VIDEO GAMES?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Keke Palmer and her mom talk about their time working with Dan Schneider.