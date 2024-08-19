All Nippon Airways just launched a Pokémon-themed flight safety video inside of their airplanes

Safety just got a lot more adorable on ANA flights with the introduction of Pokémon.

Beginning on August 15, 2024, All Nippon Airways (ANA) will feature a pre-flight safety video featuring a whole jetload of Pokémon characters.

“ANA has collaborated with The Pokémon Company to create the world’s first in-flight safety video featuring Pokémon,” says the company. “With this collaboration, we aim to provide excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.”

Aside from the entertaining, easy-to-understand visuals, the video is also presented in both Japanese and English.

Which Pokémon are starring in the air safety video?

The video features Pikachu and his buds demonstrating all the safety instructions you’ve come to expect from any decent in-flight video. Like overhead compartment protocol from Farfectch’d:

A lesson about not blocking the aisle from Greedent:

A demonstration of why you should be keeping seatbelts fastened via Machamp:

Mr. Mime demonstrates how to put an oxygen mask on:

And, of course, Jigglypuff explaining that you can’t vape on board:

They’re all here! (Including one I had no idea was a thing: “brace for impact.” Uh…whut?)

ANA just dropped a Pokémon safety video and it's wild! Pikachu telling you to fasten your seatbelt, Jigglypuff shaming a vaper, and Mr. Mime being… well, Mr. Mime. 😂 Who knew flying could be this electric? 🚀⚡ #GottaFlyEmAll — tacetmort3m (@tacet_mort3m) August 16, 2024

The real fun for Pokémon-heads is that the video not only features appearances from the expected headline characters such as Pikachu and Pichu, but Pocket Monsters from multiple generations appear, including fan faves like Ludicolo, Emolga, Floragato, and Rotom. (If you don’t understand any of those words, congrats on your popularity and social ease.)

Featuring Buizel in that ANA Pokemon plane safety video is 😗👌 — chai knees (@thechai) August 18, 2024

The video is part of a wider collaboration between ANA and Pokémon, which also includes character-themed planes, seat back covers, and, of course, merch.

You can catch the safety video on two types of ANA aircraft: the Pikachu Jet NH and the Eevee Jet NH.

