‘Oh there are DEFINITELY cameras in there’: Woman rents Airbnb without seeing its photos beforehand. She can’t believe what’s inside

A woman who stayed at an Airbnb her mother booked is probably regretting her decision to not request a link to photos of what the place looked like beforehand. That’s because she ended up staying at a place that left her and a lot of TikTokers feeling skeeved out.

Caitie (@lovenapsmorethaniloveyou) uploaded a viral TikTok about her experience that accumulated over 60,000 views on the popular social media platform. In the clip, she documents the Airbnb host’s interesting choice of decor.

She begins her video explaining to her followers that she ended up getting blindsided by what she found inside of the rental her mom booked.

Why you should always check your Airbnb’s photos

Caitie cracks open the door, revealing a “dog-themed” home that has fake foliage decorating the ceiling along with numerous posters of puppies, prosthetic bones and, dog toys affixed to the walls.

“It gets creepier,” she promises, before revealing a scene that looks like it’s straight from Five Nights at Freddy’s: a crucified fursuit of a dog is dangling from the ceiling.

A similarly styled stuffed animal dog is hanging from another wall behind it. “We got a furry strapped to the ceiling,” she says before panning around the room, which shows an arcade machine, more dog stuffed toys, massive dog wall art, and a TV mounted in the corner. “Things all over the wall,” she says before walking to the bathroom, which, has a pug shower curtain.

Caitie then makes her way to the first bedroom which has “another furry” that is also plastered to the ceiling, the eyes of its lifeless mask gazing directly at the bed so that the first thing you see when you wake up is the face of a rabbit costume.

She then references what looks like a smiling cookie pillow attached to the upper corner of a wall and a teddy bear that appears to have been half hogtied. More dog posters of various breeds decorate the walls in this bedroom.

The TikToker then switches the camera again to her face and she seems at a loss for words as she takes in the room around her. “Wait until upstairs, dude,” she says before she reaches the bottom of the staircase, revealing yet another unique decor choice.

Another fursuit awaits upstairs

A brown carpeted staircase is lined with more fake foliage on the walls. Standing sentry at the top of the stairs right at the entrance into the Airbnb’s upper area is another fursuit. This one hasn’t been nailed to a part of the home, however. It appears to have been placed in a standing mannequin position.

Caitie zooms in on the costume as a text overlay pops up on the screen: “i’m gonna have sleep paralysis” it reads, before she cuts back to her face again as she whimpers in fear. She proceeds up the staircase, “And there’s vines all over the walls. What?” she says showing off more of all the decor that’s crammed into this space. There’s another stuffed dog affixed to one portion of the staircase that’s leering down at guests.

A closer look at the standing fursuit

Caitie proceeds up the stairs, finally greets the dog fursuit in front of her. “What even…?” she says. Upon closer inspection, the dog appears to be holding both of its arms out, as if it’s asking to have cuffs slapped on its wrists. Caitie decides to gently kick the suit to ensure there isn’t someone inside of it.

“Nobody in there…we’re good…we’re good,” she says before heading into another room, which, at this point doesn’t probably come as a surprise, it’s decked out with more posters of dogs and stuffed animals mounted to the walls. This time, there’s a stuffed penguin.

She breaths a sigh of relief, stating that she’s happy there at least isn’t a “furry on the ceiling,” before being stopped in her tracks again at the erect furry in the hallway. She pans back and forth between her face and the lifeless creature’s own visage several times.

The Airbnb’s only normal room

In what looks like the most normal room of the Airbnb, she heads into a simply designed bathroom. But she soon enters another bedroom that has a massive pug poster on the wall and Christmas lights draped throughout the room.

“OK, the upstairs ones are a lot more chill than downstairs…but…I still don’t really like this guy,” she says, exiting the room and pointing to the furry suit.

The unusual Airbnb’s backyard

The tour of the Airbnb’s interior is concluded at this point, however, she mentions that there’s still a whole other part of the property she hasn’t thoroughly explored yet. “I forgot the outside,” she says to viewers. She shows off the backyard and there are several statues of dogs lining a fence, including a metallic tube for pups to play in.

“Just 14 statue dogs CASUALLY OUTSIDE,” she writes in a text overlay of the video as several living pups roam around the grass happily.

And while Caitie said that she didn’t get a link or photos from her mother of the Airbnb, it does seem that she checked out the listing for herself. She said the owner wasn’t being completely upfront with potential bookings.

“I do have to say the pictures online FAILED to show the deflated ceiling furries,” she said.

Folks who saw her clip seemed just as appalled as Caitie was. One person wrote, “There’s also a Christmas sub theme??”

One user couldn’t believe that any parent in their right mind would book a spot like that: “I’m still shocked that mamaw pulled it up and said yep THIS is the one.”

Someone else quipped, “It’s like a dead rainforest cafe.”

While a further user highlighted a potentially horrifying thought: “oh there are DEFINITELY cameras in there.”

Their speculation opens up a wide berth of fears. Did the owner create such a “busy” aesthetic in order to mask any recording devices in the home? Are their cameras inside the heads of the furry dolls? Why would they put up fursuits to begin with?

The Daily Dot has previously spoken with Airbnb about guests who’ve claimed to find recording devices in the locations they book from private owners on the app—like this woman who says that she spotted a hidden camera in the bathroom of her Airbnb. A rep from the platform said, “We ban hidden cameras, and we are investigating these allegations.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Airbnb regarding its policies on updated photos for units including new fixtures (such as fursuits being nailed to the walls). Additionally, we’ve reached out to Caitie via TikTok comment for further information.

