‘Girl what cfa….i just had some’: Chick-fil-A worker eats regular fry on break—and warns waffle fries are going away

Chick-fil-A fans are worried about a possible change in the chain’s menu. That fear is as follows: is Chick-fil-A getting rid of its famous waffle-cut fries?

The chain’s fries aren’t the only topic related to the restaurant being discussed by internet users. For example, after Chick-fil-A announced that it would be changing the sourcing of its chicken, many users took to the internet to share their distaste for the new meat, with some comparing the texture to rubber.

Now, a seemingly innocuous video from a Chick-fil-A employee has internet users questioning whether the chain plans on ditching its famous fries.

Is Chick-fil-A getting rid of waffle cut fries?

To be clear, Chick-fil-A does not appear to have any plans to swap out its waffle cut fries for any other variety. But one would be forgiven for thinking that they might be after watching a recent video from TikTok user Briana (@bri.daniela1), which currently has over 2.3 million views.

In the video, Briana eats fries while wearing a Chick-fil-A employee outfit. The fries do not appear to be waffle cut.

“Me bc they took away waffle fries,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

Immediately, commenters began to question whether Briana’s statement about Chick-fil-A getting rid of its waffle fries was accurate.

“Don’t pmo cause I don’t play abt them fries,” said a user.

“Don’t even play like that,” echoed another.

Several noted that such a change was unlikely, as they had recently been able to purchase waffle fries from the chain.

“Unt unt i had chickfila tdy and i got the waffle fries,” stated a commenter.

“i had them yesterday,” offered a second.

Thankfully, Briana noted in a follow-up video that she was not being serious about Chick-fil-A getting rid of its waffle fries. On Chick-fil-A’s website, waffle fries are still the only fries being offered.

Commenters under the new video were thankful that their beloved fries weren’t going away any time soon.

“THANK YOU I WAS SO SCARED I LOVE MY WAFFLES FRIES,” said a user.

“Not you lyinngg girl u genuinely had me scared,” added another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Briana via TikTok DM and Instagram comment, and Chick-fil-A via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.