Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: The internet’s crusade to find out whether Trump’s VP pick JD Vance wears eyeliner , a woman discovering she’s been Venmoing her rent to the wrong person for 13 months , a lawyer sharing seven things you should never keep in your car , and how the internet reacted to Quinta Brunson promising an Abbott Elementary crossover .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“This is unserious political commentary but I can’t stop thinking about it,” one person wrote online. “ Is JD Vance wearing eyeliner? ”

➤ READ MORE

One mistake and a major oversight led to this tenant being 13 months behind on rent .

➤ READ MORE

What are the seven items you should avoid keeping in your car ?

➤ READ MORE

If you could wish for any TV series to do an Abbott Elementary crossover, what would it be?

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Queer fans feel vindicated by lesbian kiss on ‘House of the Dragon’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💳 In a recent video, a Target customer warned viewers to check their credit card statements after utilizing Target’s Circle Rewards, a program offering dedicated customers various deals and promotions.

🌀 In a video with over 48,000 views, a TikTok user explained how she came to be stuck in Jamaica with an oncoming hurricane , thanks to an apparent mistake on the part of Frontier Airlines.

🏠 When this woman pulled up to her Vrbo rental with her kids, a contractor told her the home wasn’t livable—she says Vrbo didn’t do much to help .

🥩 A steakhouse server says the restaurant is gaslighting him into thinking they remitted his final payment, sending the check via mail. However, three weeks and two days have passed since he went in person to request it and it still hadn’t arrived at his home .

🛏️ This woman sat in jail for weeks over some Rent-a-Center furniture. Twelve years later, she’s still dealing with them.

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU WATCH ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Unfortunately, he’s too real to be Vice President 💀

🎶 Now Playing: “ride the dragon” by FKA Twigs 🎶