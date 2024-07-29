Quinta Brunson announces ‘Abbott Elementary’ crossover episode at Comic-Con, but which TV show will it be with?

If you could wish for any TV series to do an Abbott Elementary crossover, what would it be?
Sorry kids (and teachers—oh my stars, especially teachers), but it’s almost back to school time. Fortunately, for us all, that also means back to a very specific school: Abbott Elementary.
Quinta Brunson’s multiple-Emmy winning series that is “The Office but school” returns for its 4th season on Wednesday, October 9th on ABC. And it’s apparently bringing another show along with it.
Abbott Elementary crossover episode announced
During Abbott’s SDCC panel appearance this past weekend, Brunson teased a crossover with another show for season 4.
“We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” she said, “I’m not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it’s very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it.”
Social media weighs in with crossover possibilities
Naturally, this tease had the internet’s wheels spinning, with possible shows being speculated on and, as a result, some immensely fun sounding pairings that I now want to all occur.
The most likely candidates here are shows already owned by Disney/20th/Hulu, so the speculators focusing on those shows are likely warmer.
Please let it be the last one. Oh please give us Frank Reynolds, substitute teacher. Or the gang giving an assembly about bullying. I don’t ask for much here. Either way, we’ll find out soon enough once the new season of Abbot Elementary starts in October.
