Quinta Brunson announces ‘Abbott Elementary’ crossover episode at Comic-Con, but which TV show will it be with?

Sorry kids (and teachers—oh my stars, especially teachers), but it’s almost back to school time. Fortunately, for us all, that also means back to a very specific school: Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson’s multiple-Emmy winning series that is “The Office but school” returns for its 4th season on Wednesday, October 9th on ABC. And it’s apparently bringing another show along with it.

Abbott Elementary crossover episode announced

During Abbott’s SDCC panel appearance this past weekend, Brunson teased a crossover with another show for season 4.

Quinta teases a crossover for Abbott Elementary this upcoming season… won’t say with what show but that it will “change television” pic.twitter.com/ba8FIPh5p5 — seth (@pqdres) July 27, 2024

“We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” she said, “I’m not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it’s very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it.”

abbott elementary cinematic universe loading… https://t.co/RHKkh1f4Ii pic.twitter.com/5NjecbxQUV — DE'RON 🌞 (@deronworld) July 29, 2024

Social media weighs in with crossover possibilities

Naturally, this tease had the internet’s wheels spinning, with possible shows being speculated on and, as a result, some immensely fun sounding pairings that I now want to all occur.

when Janine starts working for Euphoria High https://t.co/N5XH6hIWei pic.twitter.com/QW54QaxXhc — oop (@twipp2bh) July 29, 2024

when janine and ava mistakenly take compound v and have to help tear homelander’s ass up yassss https://t.co/SxVkS4BBXO — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) July 29, 2024

ava going to dragonstone to support rhaenyra iktr https://t.co/2nEiEt93qI — violet (@cerseify) July 28, 2024

When the Abbott Elementary crossover episode has a ghost haunting the halls… WALK WITH ME pic.twitter.com/nJmmfcyLk2 — ash (@flythesail_) July 29, 2024

Abbott Elementary was already in Succession, let’s complete the cycle… https://t.co/7AqLgbOBAb pic.twitter.com/1YsC0wJ8ya — Dani || ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@Dan0nat0r) July 28, 2024

the kamala abbott elementary cameo is gonna hit like obama era crack — elana (@elana_desantis) July 22, 2024

The most likely candidates here are shows already owned by Disney/20th/Hulu, so the speculators focusing on those shows are likely warmer.

the Abbot Elementary crossover will for sure be with Jeopardy! — Laura Andrea (@lauranlora) July 28, 2024

The Abbot Elementary crossover will most definitely be with The Bear. Ayo is Janine’s sister on the show, and I can definitely see the faks and Carmen somehow being related to Melissa. Tbh it’s only right — MNM. (@MayaaaPapaya) July 28, 2024

I know we all want to see a bear x abbott elementary crossover episode but how would that work when ayo played janine's sister in abbott…. pic.twitter.com/dkK1oG8ysZ — ۟ (@carmygf) July 28, 2024

Abbott Elementary is gonna have a crossover episode next season, but they won’t tell us what show.



Oh, we already know. pic.twitter.com/WozpOb3sXT — Maicol 📺 (@michaelcollado) July 27, 2024

I know it will never be, but an Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary crossover is my dream https://t.co/x8GmXA21d8 — Savannah Ruoff (@Savannah_Ruoff) July 29, 2024

Need an Abbott Elementary x 911 crossover because I need to see Janine and Buck geeking out over something and Gregory and Eddie watching with heart eyes and Eddie asks how long they’ve been together and Gregory answers and then asks the same question back and Eddie just fumbles — lottie (@notfirehose) July 29, 2024

An Abbott-Sunny crossover would be so hilarious just because what happens when the most horrible scummy people on Earth (one of them is legit thought to be a serial killer lmao) meet some of the most well meaning people on Earth. It's two different Philly's yall. 💀💀 — The Light Skin Benita Butrell (@TrapThumbelina) July 29, 2024

I think the Abbott Elementary crossover will be with Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia and they’re going to hire, Charlie, Dee, Dennis, and Mac and they are going to do some of the most outlandish shit at that school 💀 — Re ✨ (@dhaareaa) July 29, 2024

People are guessing Abbott Elementary is going to do a crossover with Always Sunny?? I will DIE if that happens. — Cathedral Jones (@briana_ariel) July 29, 2024

Please let it be the last one. Oh please give us Frank Reynolds, substitute teacher. Or the gang giving an assembly about bullying. I don’t ask for much here. Either way, we’ll find out soon enough once the new season of Abbot Elementary starts in October.

