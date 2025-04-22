Uber accused of signing up customers for subscriptions without consent. Here’s how to cancel

Uber is facing legal trouble over its Uber One subscription.

This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against the rideshare and food delivery company, alleging it enrolled users in paid subscriptions without their permission—then made it hard to cancel.

The complaint says Uber violated multiple consumer protection laws, including the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

At the heart of the issue is the company’s $9.99 per month Uber One service, which supposedly offers savings on rides and deliveries.

What’s the issue?

According to the FTC, the company made it sound like users could try the service risk-free, promising savings of up to $25 per month. But some users say those savings never came—or didn’t outweigh the monthly fee. Others say they never signed up in the first place.

One of the more serious claims is that people were charged despite not having an active Uber account. In some cases, users say they signed up for a free trial and then got charged anyway—even after trying to cancel.

And when they tried to unsubscribe, the process allegedly became a maze.

The FTC says it can take as many as 32 separate clicks and 23 screens to fully cancel the service.

Uber’s official response?

On paper, Uber says canceling is simple.

According to the company, users can unsubscribe at any time up to 24 hours before their billing cycle ends. However, if you try to cancel within that 24-hour window, the option disappears.

Here’s how Uber says you should cancel:

Open the Uber Eats app

Tap “Account”

Tap “Uber One”

Tap “Manage Membership”

Select “End Membership”

Tap “Continue”

Tap “End Membership” again

Users are then supposed to receive a confirmation.

However, according to Uber One subscribers, this allegedly isn’t how it usually goes.

What customers are saying

Complaints about Uber One aren’t new. Users have been posting about this for years now.

“May someone tell me why I can’t cancel my membership? There is 19 days still to go and unable to cancel it. This is a scam,” one Redditor wrote in the r/uber subreddit.

“Uber made it impossible to cancel an Uber One membership,” someone said in a TikTok video posted recently.

Another TikTok creator, while showing 12 different app screens he had to go through to cancel, stated, “This should be illegal.”

Others say contacting customer support didn’t help either. Some never got a response, while others claim they were charged for an additional cycle even after requesting cancellation.

“I’ve been trying to cancel my Uber One membership on an old account I’ve lost access to… support either won’t or don’t know how to oblige,” one user shared in the r/uberEATS subreddit.

