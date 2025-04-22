Global misfortune seems to be following Vice President JD Vance, as he and his family visit India following a trip to the Vatican.

On Sunday, Vance briefly met with Pope Francis, hours prior to the pontiff’s death on Easter Monday.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance wrote yesterday. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis, who was 88 and had bilateral pneumonia last month, died from a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

But the timing of the passing quickly sparked a slew of jokes that the meeting with Vance finally did the Pope in.

Now, just hours after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at least two dozen people were killed after gunmen fired at tourists in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Vance also responded to the tragedy on X.

“Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India,” Vance posted. “Over the past few days, we have been overcome by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Vance met with Modi in New Delhi, about 260 miles from the attack.

Police described the incident as a “terror attack,” and blamed militants who were fighting against Indian rule for opening fire in the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist attraction with its snow-capped mountains and pine forests.

Officers told the Associated Press that in addition to the two dozen killed, at least three dozen people were injured, many of whom are in serious condition.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu called the incident a “dastardly and inhuman act.”

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable.

My heartfelt condolences… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2025

Even before Vance met with Modi, dark humor on social media percolated, hypothesizing that something would happen to the Indian leader.

“Yesterday JD Vance met Pope Francis in Vatican & Today Pope Francis passed away. Today JD Vance arrived in India & meeting…” @DrJain21 teased on X on Monday.

Following the attacks, @R3DFOX_hive suggested that Vance “is actually cursed,” while @JamesLe28779865 warned that Vance “better stay” in Ohio “as a hillbilly.”

“After he visited Vatican seeing Pope, Pope died, after he visited India, horrific attack followed,” they posted.

“I can’t help but feel that JD Vance brings misfortune,” @curiou_guy posted.

I can’t help but feel that JD Vance brings misfortune. Just day before yesterday, he met the Pope,and the very next day, the Pope passed away. Yesterday, he arrived in India, and today we’re witnessing this heinous terrorist attack. The timing feels eerily unsettling. #Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/IJBbu3g9Hq — Curious Guy (@curiou_guy) April 22, 2025

Vance’s four-day visit to India comes as the U.S. and India hold trade negotiations amid President Donald Trump’s tariff war. Trump partially paused tariffs against most countries, including India.

On Tuesday, Vance is expected to deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, India, where he will offer details on the trade talks.

