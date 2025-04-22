‘Manifesting’: Woman takes picture of dream house while DoorDashing. She ends up dating the homeowner 3 years later

A woman on TikTok says she DoorDashed for a mere day. On that day, she saw a house that she liked and snapped a photo of it. Three years later, she was able to walk inside of that house because she’s now dating the relative of the homeowner. Did she manifest it?

Anel (@aneldezz) recapped what happened in a TikTok slideshow that’s been viewed 1.2 million times since April 20. “Butterfly effect because I did DoorDash for a day and took this picture of this house in the rain (12/31/2022),” she shares in the text overlay. The two-story, white house is large. The entire lawn is lit up by Christmas lights.

What is the butterfly effect?

The butterfly effect is a small event that leads to larger, more monumental outcomes.

The next slide is of the backside of a man walking down a paved pathway into the home. He is holding a fast-food bag. The heart hands emoji is in the corner of the picture, indicating she is dating the man.

Anel is adamant about this being a coincidence. “I swear I’m not a stalker,” she captioned the slideshow.

Viewers wanted to claim this same energy and rushed to their nearest local mansions. “Gonna start taking pics of mansions now brb,” one viewer wrote.

“Yk what, let me go take a photo of a bigole mansion right now,” another echoed.

What is manifestation? And how do you manifest?

Many viewers felt Anel unintentionally manifested this new life. The top comment, with 18,000 likes, says, “You manifested it!!”

“And that’s on manifesting,” a second added.

Manifesting brings the manifester’s thoughts, beliefs, feelings, and desires to reality. Although it’s been around since the 19th century, labeled as the “New Thought movement,” the theory has gained popularity within the last couple of decades. The manifester and the universe work together to create the life they want.

If you don’t know how to manifest or where to begin, no worries! Here are several tips from BetterUp:

Visualize a specific goal and outcome. You can assemble a vision board, write them down, or say affirmations.

Pair feelings with the visualizations.

Work toward reaching those goals.

Keep a positive, clear mindset. When you have a negative thought, counter it with a positive one.

Eliminate self-doubt.

Practice gratitude.

Once you do any of this, put your trust in the universe.

What is the red string theory?

Others felt like this was meant to be, and they pointed to the red string theory.

“This is the red string theoryyy. that has to be your soulmate,” another said.

The Red String Theory is derived from East Asian mythology, where an invisible red thread connects two people who are meant to be together. Regardless of their location or circumstance, they are destined to be soulmates and will somehow meet and end up together.

