Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How an Instacart shopper saved an elderly customer’s life , Elon Musk getting mercilessly trolled while playing a video game, why “ recession pop ” is so back,and a prominent ransomware gang claiming they hacked NASCAR .

After that, we’ve got something special for you. Our investigative team, Hi-Res , recently published a series of six stories that dives deep into AI. It touches on topics ranging from AI war to AI relationships. Just scroll down below to check out the stories and hear from our Investigations Editor Claire Goforth about the project.

An Instacart shopper is getting called a hero for sharing a story about a delivery that led to her checking on an elderly customer.

The trolling began within minutes after Elon Musk, who once falsely claimed to be one of the game’s best players, repeatedly died while on the hardest difficulty.

Kesha’s new single “Yippee-Ki-Yay” has people heralding the return of the recession pop princess as the stock market continues to struggle.

A prominent ransomware gang known as Medusa claimed to have stolen sensitive information from auto-racing giant NASCAR.

🤖 The Killer AI Revolution: Are You Its Next Victim?

By Claire Goforth

Investigations Editor

Earlier this year, a person with inside knowledge about defense technology casually mentioned that drones can be programmed to find and kill people based on a photograph alone. This information, and their offhand way of putting it, sent a shiver down my spine.

It also got me thinking about AI. Ever curious (some would say nosey) like all journalists, I started digging. In the meandering way that stories come about, that curiosity led to a six-part series on AI.

For the series, our writers dug into a wide variety of questions related to the tech: Where are we in terms of developing AI for love, war, and everything in between? What’s holding us back? What and who is pushing development forward—and in what direction?

You’ll find the answers surprising, fascinating, and, in turns, horrifying.

You can find those six stories below.

🚢 A lawyer specializing in cruise ships has gone viral after shedding light on an “absolutely horrifying” spot inspection report on Royal Caribbean cruises.

🤑 Here’s another Texas Roadhouse hack that could help you score a ton of food for just a few dollars.

🍟 After waiting a while in a fast food drive-thru, few things are more disappointing than realizing your food has gone cold.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

