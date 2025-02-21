‘I am the manager’: Man orders from Wendy’s. Then he finds out what happens after asking for ‘hot’ food

After waiting a while in a fast food drive-thru, few things are more disappointing than realizing your food has gone cold. One man says he ordered food for his family at a Wendy’s restaurant. He asked for a replacement of the order when he found it to be chilled.

In a TikTok with over 831,000 views, user @spaceghost57 says he was denied service after asking for hot food.

“Can I talk to the manager, please,” he says while filming the worker behind the counter. “Hello, may I talk to the manager please?”

Out of focus, and without showing her face in the video, an employee walks up to the counter saying, “I’m the manager, baby.”

The poster then asks to speak to another manager. According to him, the manager he was speaking to was within earshot when he asked another employee to help him have his order remade.

Instead of helping the customer, the manager takes the bags of food off the counter, saying that she is refusing his service and will not be remaking his food order.

“No, I need food for my kids,” the poster says in the video.

This is met with, “Well, you’re going to go somewhere else to get it,” from the manager.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s via email regarding the video, as well as to @spaceghost57 via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Has customer service gotten worse?

Nearly half of consumers report that they think customer service has taken a nosedive, according to recent consumer research.

In a 2024 report on consumer sentiment from research and insight firm Cavell, nearly half of respondents said they had deliberately avoided addressing an issue because they did not want to face contacting customer service.

The overall sentiment expressed by respondents is that while the service interactions they are having are pleasant enough, they are not adequately achieving the desired results.

Viewers were stunned at the worker’s behavior

In the comments section, viewers wrote that they were frustrated by what they saw in the video.

“People have gotten so rude when you ask them to do their job & give minimum service!” one wrote.

“There’s nothing wrong with wanting hot fresh food like you paid to get, period,” another commenter said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s from Wendy’s or a sit down restaurant.”

“She was so unprofessional even for a fast food place, she was rude,” a commenter wrote. “There’s always a better solution, they just lost a customer.”

It seems this is a pattern others say they have observed with fast-food restaurants in recent years.

“Fast food service has become like this everywhere,” one commenter wrote. “No such thing as professional managers anymore. Just attitude and loud mouths.”

“Restaurants weren’t like they were 30 years ago,” another echoed. “Employees had respect for customers, but now they have no respect.”

“Customer service is nonexistent anymore and they want $15/hr,” a commenter wrote. “Yeah right. Stop with the condescending ‘baby’ too.”



