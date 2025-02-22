‘A staff favorite’: Texas Roadhouse server exposes how to get 2 sliders, fries, peanuts, bread, and a drink for only $7

Here’s another Texas Roadhouse hack that could help you score a ton of food for just a few dollars.

In a viral video with over 341,000 views, TikTok user Madi (@girlswillbegirlsyay) shared details of a value meal that will certainly leave you full. That is, if you are open to ordering from the kids’ menu.

The Texas Roadhouse server declared the meal was the “best” on the menu.

Texas Roadhouse kids’ menu mini-cheeseburgers

In the clip, the woman shared what the restaurant’s kids’ menu mini-cheeseburgers looks like and comes with.

“They are so much better than they look,” she said, while recording a plate of the two small burgers and fries. “It’s two little sliders on our fresh-baked bread.”

The meal comes with one side, free peanuts, endless bread and a small drink.

“And all of that is $7.49,” she concluded.

In the video’s caption, the server also provided a work-around just in case anyone’s local Texas Roadhouse restaurant does not allow adults to order from the kids menu.

“This is a staff favorite! If your local Texas Roadhouse doesn’t allow for adults to get kids meals, you can always do a pickup order!” it read.

There is no shortage of viral, widely popular Texas Roadhouse content. One woman went viral after sharing a video of how the restaurant’s bread rolls are made.

Another drew views by sharing a bread roll hack to make the most out of a meal. One customer even shared a hack for how to never wait for a table at the restaurant.

A TikTok user named Madeline also shared another Texas Roadhouse kids’ meal option that received rave reviews from her viewers.

In the video’s comments section, many were grateful for the tip.

“Girl, I’m coming in ASAP!!!!” one user wrote.

“Yes! I always get the kids meal lol. But I always over tip because I feel so bad the bill is cheap,” a second user added.

Others realized they would have to use the hack with an online order, as the server recommended.

“I have to do a pick-up order, ours won’t let adults do it… Makes me mad, too,” wrote another user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Madi by TikTok comment and direct message and Texas Roadhouse by email for comment.

