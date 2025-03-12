Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Why the viral “airport theory” trend is making people miss their flights, how Trump fans are cheering the start of a potential recession , what “ floodlighting ” is, and the reaction online to the season finale of Love Is Blind .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

The new viral “airport theory” trend of arriving just 15 minutes before a flight is causing a lot of people to miss flights.

📉 VIRAL POLITICS

As stocks tumble, Trump fans start cheering potential recession

With U.S. stocks continuing to tumble and President Donald Trump warning Americans that the economy is experiencing “a period of transition,” some of the president’s biggest fans are welcoming—not fearing—a potential recession.

Floodlighting refers to the act of sharing excessive personal information early in a relationship, creating a false sense of intimacy.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Are her nachos stale or crunchy? Hungry fans react to new Lady Gaga album

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛏️ An expert warned against using two pillows when you sleep. Here’s why.

👩 Women’s safety in public spaces has been a growing concern online, with many sharing stories of harassment, unwanted attention, and moments where they’ve felt unsafe.

🥚 As anyone who has recently been to the grocery store can attest, it’s getting harder and harder to shop for eggs.

🎼 The I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You meme and catchphrase pokes fun at the emotional lyric from Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” with images that indicate a long wait.

🦶 A woman shared her recent experience at a nail salon after a pedicure caused her feet to harden, specifically her heels.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

