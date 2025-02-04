‘I was just playing the part that you asked me to play’: Woman asks man to pretend to be her husband at Walmart. Then he does

Women’s safety in public spaces has been a growing concern online, with many sharing stories of harassment, unwanted attention, and moments where they’ve felt unsafe.

A 2022 survey found that 81% of women have experienced some form of public harassment in their lifetime, and many have developed their own strategies to avoid dangerous situations.

One TikTok user, Julie Sivia (@jewels35_85), shared her own experience at Walmart, where she says she felt threatened by a man following her.

Instead of panicking, Sivia decided to rely on a stranger.

Her video, which has been viewed over 827,800 times, details what happened next.

How did the Walmart situation play out?

Sivia opens the clip by thanking the man who helped her.

“I just want to say thank you to the man named John that I walked up to in Walmart,” she says. “I grabbed your arm and told you to act like you were my husband because there was a strange guy following me.”

She explains that she noticed the stranger staring her down, getting behind her, and even peeking over her shoulder—all things that made her feel unsafe. That’s when she took action.

John reportedly didn’t hesitate. “He turned around and looked at that guy and asked him, ‘What the [expletive] was he following [for]?’” she recalls.

The moment John confronted him, the stranger backed off.

“The guy was like, ‘Oh, nothing, nothing, nothing,’” she says, explaining that he quickly turned around and walked the other way.

She was surprised he was so vocal. So she asked why.

“Well, if I’m your husband, I have to defend you,” he told her. “And I would ask that guy why he was following my wife.”

After making sure the stranger was gone, John walked Sivia to the checkout counter and then all the way to her car, making sure she was safe.

Sivia says this was the first time she had ever done something like this, but it worked.

“If there’s a weird guy following you around the store, walk up to any man and say, ‘There’s a weird guy following me. Can you act like my husband?’” she advises. “They’re not gonna say no.”

‘There are good men out there‘

Sivia says John was happily married and excited to tell his wife about what had happened.

“He said he couldn’t wait to tell his wife this story, that she would appreciate it,” she says.

The experience left her feeling grateful—not just for John but for the reminder that there are still men who look out for women in these situations.

“Ladies, there are good men out there,” she says. “Anytime you don’t feel safe, get safe.”

She ends the video reflecting on how lucky she was to find the right person at the right time.

“I didn’t feel safe. So I got safe. And it worked.”

How to stay safe at Walmart, according to experts

Shopping alone, especially as a woman, isn’t always safe.

Experts recommend staying alert, keeping your keys in hand, and scanning your surroundings while heading to your car.

Keeping valuables secure can also help. The Lebanon, New Hampshire Police Department suggests carrying purses close to your body, keeping wallets in front pockets, and locking up valuables before reaching your destination. Parking in well-lit areas is another way to stay safe.

If possible, avoid carrying large amounts of cash. The Miami-Dade government advises using credit cards for better fraud protection. If you must carry cash, keep it in a front pocket instead of a wallet.

Most importantly, trust your instincts. If something feels off, don’t ignore it.

‘Understood the assignment’

In the comments, users praised John for helping Sivia and thanked her too for sharing the valuable tip.

“I swear I have never thought to do that when I didn’t feel safe,” said one user. “Thank you for this.”

“John understood the assignment,” noted another.

“Give a man a chance to be a hero,” remarked a third. “He’s not passing that up.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sivia via email for more information.

