Memes

‘A Thousand Years’ later, the ‘I Have Died Every Day Waiting for You’ meme is still going strong

How a silly silhouette and Christina Perri lyrics birthed the iconic I Have Died Every Day Waiting for You meme.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
two panel image: on the left is a silhouette in a darkened room. Text over says 'I have died every day waiting for you.' On the right is a drawing from an unknown artist of an ostrich.

The I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You meme and catchphrase pokes fun at the emotional lyric from Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” with images that indicate a long wait. The humorous memes have gone viral several times. Some are laughing at the romantic, sappy aspect of the song while others have given the meme a whole new meaning.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: Unknown/Imgur
  • Meme Type: Catchphrase, Macro
  • First Appearance: July 2013
  • Origin Source: Imgur
  • Peak Popularity: May 2015
i have died every day waiting for you google trends
Google Trends
‘I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You’ and Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’

The line ‘I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You’ is a lyric from Christina Perri’s 2011 track, “A Thousand Years.” The single was made popular by its inclusion on the soundtrack for Twilight: Breaking Dawn. The song wasn’t originally used in a scene that epitomized Bella and Edward’s relationship. However, fans adopted it as the couple’s unofficial anthem.

a thousand years lyric video shot that reads 'i have died every day waiting for you'

‘A Thousand Years’ lyrics

I have died every day waiting for you
Darling, don’t be afraid
I have loved you for a thousand years
I’ll love you for a thousand more

"I have died every day waiting for you" gif
@ChristinaPerri/Tenor

Meme spread

The lyrics first appeared in Tumblr posts and memes celebrating Edward and Bella. Over time it has been applied to other pairings also. Other visuals present dressed-up versions of the lyrics.

a thousand years twilight edward and bella
@ChristinaPerri/Tenor
flowers 'i have died every day waiting for you'
We Heart It
image that reads 'i have died every day waiting for you/darling don't be afraid/i have loved you for a thousand years/i'll love you for a thousand more'
We Heart It

Silhouette Meme

In January 2013, an image combining an abstract silhouette and the lyric was shared on LiveJournal by @alwayswithjonas, who showed a few different edits she did of the image.

silhouette i have died every day waiting for you meme
@alwaysjonas/LiveJournal

A close look shows that the silhouette appears to be a woman looking away from the camera with her arm up, reaching her hand into her hair. That didn’t stop an unknown online artist from drawing what they thought was behind the silhouette. The meme first appeared on Imgur in July 2013.

i have died every day waiting for you drawing
@alwaysjonas/LiveJournal

It also gave way to this interpretation of the drawing, shared on Imgur in November 2015.

i have died every day waiting for you purple sock puppet
@fredgiovannitti/Imgur

Recent popularity

In 2019, Givenchy shared a silhouette photo that was clearly of Ariana Grande in her ponytail era. The photo was meant to tease the singer as the face of their Fall 2019 campaign.

ariana grande sihouette meme
@fredgiovannitti/Imgur
In November 2019, the tweet appeared recreated on Imgur, this time showing the silhouette from I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You.

i have died every day waiting for you
Imgur

The meme resurfaced in early 2025, when @buffys on X asked, “define ‘silhouette.’” @jetskitosway2 replied with the meme, reigniting its popularity.

Imgur
Meme examples

skeleton i have died every day waiting for you meme
@anonymous/MakeAMeme
i have died every day waiting for you kermit drawing meme
@anonymous/MakeAMeme
every time i see this i lose my mind
@anonymous/MakeAMeme
bdse board exam results i have died every day waiting for you
u/amazingabhishek via Reddit
u/amazingabhishek via Reddit
u/amazingabhishek via Reddit
Christina Perri/Facebook
caroline conway i have died every day waiting
Christina Perri/Facebook

