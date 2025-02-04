‘A Thousand Years’ later, the ‘I Have Died Every Day Waiting for You’ meme is still going strong

The I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You meme and catchphrase pokes fun at the emotional lyric from Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” with images that indicate a long wait. The humorous memes have gone viral several times. Some are laughing at the romantic, sappy aspect of the song while others have given the meme a whole new meaning.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown/Imgur

Unknown/Imgur Meme Type : Catchphrase, Macro

: Catchphrase, Macro First Appearance : July 2013

: July 2013 Origin Source : Imgur

: Imgur Peak Popularity: May 2015

Advertisement

‘I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You’ and Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’

The line ‘I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You’ is a lyric from Christina Perri’s 2011 track, “A Thousand Years.” The single was made popular by its inclusion on the soundtrack for Twilight: Breaking Dawn. The song wasn’t originally used in a scene that epitomized Bella and Edward’s relationship. However, fans adopted it as the couple’s unofficial anthem.

‘A Thousand Years’ lyrics

I have died every day waiting for you

Darling, don’t be afraid

I have loved you for a thousand years

I’ll love you for a thousand more

Advertisement

Meme spread

The lyrics first appeared in Tumblr posts and memes celebrating Edward and Bella. Over time it has been applied to other pairings also. Other visuals present dressed-up versions of the lyrics.

Advertisement

Silhouette Meme

In January 2013, an image combining an abstract silhouette and the lyric was shared on LiveJournal by @alwayswithjonas, who showed a few different edits she did of the image.

Advertisement

A close look shows that the silhouette appears to be a woman looking away from the camera with her arm up, reaching her hand into her hair. That didn’t stop an unknown online artist from drawing what they thought was behind the silhouette. The meme first appeared on Imgur in July 2013.

It also gave way to this interpretation of the drawing, shared on Imgur in November 2015.

Advertisement

Recent popularity

In 2019, Givenchy shared a silhouette photo that was clearly of Ariana Grande in her ponytail era. The photo was meant to tease the singer as the face of their Fall 2019 campaign.

Advertisement

In November 2019, the tweet appeared recreated on Imgur, this time showing the silhouette from I Have Died Every Day Waiting For You.

The meme resurfaced in early 2025, when @buffys on X asked, “define ‘silhouette.’” @jetskitosway2 replied with the meme, reigniting its popularity.

Advertisement

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.