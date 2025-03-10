Sara Carton walked away from Ben Mezzenga at the altar on Love is Blind, citing his political views on issues like Black Lives Matter. The shocking ending to the season 8 finale blew up social media circles of all political persuasions. While the left approved of Sara’s decision and claimed that the right was “mad” about it, conservatives were saying that Ben “dodged a bullet.”

Although both reality stars seemed like they were willing to continue pursuing a relationship outside of Love is Blind, Ben has reportedly ghosted Sara since filming ended. Considering what she said about a TikTok video targeting him, this may not be surprising.

Love is Blind season 8: Sara rejects Ben

Love is Blind treated fans to a surprise non-wedding on the season finale on March 7. While at the altar, Sara revealed that she’s “always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength.” After many pronouncements of love and agreeing to talk more about a relationship, Sara walked away.

In the car, she explained to her mother and sister that Ben’s hesitance on speaking his views got to her.

“I remember, I asked him about Black Lives Matter, and I’m no expert,” she said, “but when I asked him about it, he was like, ‘I guess I never thought too much about it.’ That affected me. Especially in our own city. How could it not? How did it not make you think about something?”

She further reported that Ben said his church didn’t have much to say on the issue, either. Then when she asked him about a sermon she watched that took a “traditional” view on LGBTQ+ people, he wouldn’t speak on it. At the end of the viral clip that spread on X, she also mentioned the vaccine issue.

While this might not mean that Ben’s political views are incompatible with Sara’s, it did give her enough pause to decide not to marry him at the end of the season. Plenty of fans thought she made the right move.

X user @aeridoka, for one, asked “who the f*ck wants to marry an empty head with no opinion about the world around him.”

“Conservatives getting mad”

Viewers on both the political left and right took Ben’s reluctance to mean he’s a conservative. When those more aligned with Ben’s alleged opinions started posting about this part of the episode, some liberals immediately jumped to the conclusion that they felt upset with Sara and Love is Blind as a whole.

X user @c1ubpenguinstan claims that conservatives were “getting mad at love is blind because they realize they’re unf*ckable and unmarriable.”

“MAGAts in the comments crying that this show is promoting that women shouldn’t wanna marry conservatives and blaming leftists as if political views have no sort of impact on a relationship,” says @CassieLaConeja_.

Looking at actual comments from conservative accounts on this platform, it’s easier to find them saying that Ben is better off without Sara.

“Liberal brain rot caused this woman to walk away from a man she loved because he wouldn’t bend the knee,” writes @virtualsoapbox. “He dodged a bullet!”

“In Love is Blind season 8, Sara left Ben at the altar because he did not take the bait with BLM and his pastor preached a sermon on ‘sexual identity’ that was too ‘traditional,’” says @seanfeucht. “God saved you from a woke woman Ben!”

To be fair, there are a few right-wing comments that seem more than a little disgruntled. User @emsvnta griped after the finale aired, “congrats liberals you ruined love is blind.”

Ben ghosts Sara after she speaks on alarming TikTok video

According to Sara, it was ultimately Ben who walked away from the relationship. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, she said that he stopped talking to her soon after the finale.

“We lived together for about a week or two, and then I got back to my home, and then he actually did drop me,” she said. “He removed me from Find My Friends, and I didn’t hear much from him. I was very confused. It was out of nowhere. I was shocked. That’s when I had the most clarity of who Ben was.”

Sarah further revealed that politics wasn’t the only reason she didn’t marry him. To Us Weekly, she said that a TikTok video in which a woman called one of the Love is Blind contestants “horrible” shook her. The post by @hopeyoufindyourdad doesn’t name Ben, but fans widely came to believe he was the subject.

“The TikTok was hard,” she admitted. “The TikTok is when I was like, ‘I have a lot more I need to get to know about Ben.’ I don’t want that to make it seem like that was my decision-maker because I continued moving forward thinking, ‘We can get past this.’ But that was big for me.”

