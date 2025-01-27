Newsletter: 😂 Completely swamping Trump’s ‘snitch email’

Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: the not-so-secret plot to spam Trump’s new DEI hotline , a man who posted a video of his boomer dad thinking AI-generated content was real , one woman’s response after a man told her he loved her after the first date , and the celebrities criticizing Instagram for not letting them unfollow Trump and Vance.

After that, Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Federal workers are being asked to report any attempts to hide DEI-related initiatives, but critics have another plan.

🖼️ AI STRIKES AGAIN

‘Boomers media literacy is deep fried’: Man shares worrying example of dad unable to tell video is obviously AI

“How did they go from ‘don’t believe everything you see online’ to believing literally EVERYTHING they see online?” one user commented.

How long is too long to wait before saying, “I love you”? For some folks, it seems the first date is long enough.

Some Instagram users report that they are trapped in a vicious cycle wherein the app keeps forcing them to follow President Trump and Vice President Vance.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

An X post on John McAfee’s account revives conspiracies about him being alive

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🛒 In recent years, many stores have taken dramatic steps to curb shoplifting. Despite the actual rates of shoplifting remaining consistent for some time, going to the store now means navigating a complex network of security hoops to actually receive your product.



💳 This mom felt conflicted about whether to press charges against the Rainforest Cafe server who stole her credit card. Then she learned the truth.



🤖 Meet the $175K AI robot girlfriend everyone is making fun of.



🍨 A Blue Bell customer showed viewers her trick to preventing freezer burn on ice cream .



👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

HAVE YOU EVER FALLEN FOR AN AI IMAGE OR VIDEO?

Here’s what Texans think of the serial killer that is rumored to stalk the streets of Austin.

🎶 Now Playing: “To Live Deliciously” by Cradle of Filth 🎶



