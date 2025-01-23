‘It’d certainly be a shame’: Critics of Trump’s new DEI ‘snitch email’ definitely don’t want you to spam it

Critics of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) measures within the federal government are publicizing a newly unveiled reporting hotline—hoping that it will get flooded with spam.

An internal memo sent Tuesday by the Office of Personnel Management instructed agency heads to shut down all DEIA offices and asked employees to report any attempts to disguise such programs.

Since that notice, agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and NASA have issued memos using identical language promoting the reporting email.

“We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language,” the memo states. “If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@oppm.gov within 10 days.”

BREAKING: A newly leaked internal memo given to Homeland Security employees today acknowledges attempts to conceal DEI programs through coded or imprecise language, and instructs them to send evidence of any hidden DEI programs to ‘DEIAtruth@opm.gov,’ per @kenklippenstein. pic.twitter.com/gIbyM7qPtd — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 22, 2025

“There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information,” it added. “However, failure to report this information within 10 days may result in adverse consequences.”

The move has been widely applauded by those on the right, many of whom have long derided DEI initiatives as discriminatory and “woke.”

But proponents of DEI are having a different reaction to the Trump administration’s announcement.

“You should absolutely not spam through a VPN the email DEIAtruth@opm.gov which the Trump Administration is using as a way people can report DEI efforts to the government,” one such person joked on X. “Again, in no way should you turn a VPN on and spam this email, causing an annoyance to Trump officials.”

“V important that you send only v serious messages to DEIAtruth at opm dot gov yes that is the real address,” echoed someone else.

Another X user stated that “a little birdie told me that the feds new snitching email for wokeness is DEIAtruth at opm dot gov in case any concerned citizens want to make their voices heard” and included a draft email talking about characteristics of the Vaporean Pokemon.

a little birdie told me that the feds new snitching email for wokeness is DEIAtruth at opm dot gov



in case any concerned citizens want to make their voices heard pic.twitter.com/aoj3iW951F — Cameron (@CameronCorduroy) January 23, 2025

“When they tell me I have to stop spamming the DEIAtruth email with this,” swiped someone else who linked to a Wikipedia page titled “Mass suicides in Nazi Germany.”

Another person indicated they are totally not planning to complain about Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth to the email.

“it’d certainly be a shame if the DEIAtruth@opm.gov email address was rendered completely unusable after getting utterly swamped by anonymous snitch emails outing Pete Hegseth as the prime DEI hire in need of immediate rescission… I sure hope no one emails @DEIAtruth@opm.gov,” they wrote.

