‘Go to Walmart’: Target worker catches customer taking $200 of items. The shopper doesn’t know what’s in store for her the next time she comes in

In recent years, many stores have taken dramatic steps to curb shoplifting. Despite the actual rates of shoplifting remaining consistent for some time, going to the store now means navigating a complex network of security hoops to actually receive your product.

For example, many shoppers have reported waiting a considerable amount of time for employees to unlock an item behind a glass barrier. Some say they’ve waited as long as 45 minutes. Others have alleged that they’ve had to engage in strange behaviors like standing in front of a security camera for 10 seconds to actually be able to buy anything.

No matter how many security measures are taken, some people will continue to shoplift, and stores will have their own unique responses to the issue. Now, a user on TikTok has issued a warning against shoplifting at Target due to their company’s alleged planned response.

Why does this employee say you shouldn’t steal from Target?

In a video with over 250,000 views, TikTok user Solo (@solotheyapper) explains why viewers should “please stop stealing from target,” offering a recent story as an example.

“I just had to write a girl up for stealing $200 worth of stuff at my store,” Solo starts. “She doesn’t even know that the next time that she comes here, she’s gonna be arrested—over $200.”

Instead of stealing from Target, Solo jokes that there are other places one can go if they wish to steal.

“If you wanna steal, go to Walmart,” she jests. “Like, Walmart is like, you know what I’m saying? Go there. Like, don’t come here and do it.”

Does Target arrest shoplifters?

There’s been a long-standing rumor online that, rather than simply report every individual incident of shoplifting, Target will instead build up a case against shoplifters, only sending for the police once the combined dollar value is high enough.

While Target has publicly denied engaging in such a policy, many claim to have seen it in action.

Similar advice to Solo’s has been shared by other former Target workers, with some alleging that the store does, in fact, build cases against shoplifters. One user even claimed to have experienced this firsthand after shoplifting over $3,000 worth of items from the store.

In the comments section, some users complained about how intense Target’s security can be.

“I had to talk to the new loss prevention man like sir im here EVERY week spending 200+,” said a commenter. “if you following me imma make you my private shopper push this d*** cart!”

“I don’t steal but I can tell you rn if loss prevention ever follows me around again I’m sprinkling my items all over the floor then walking out,” added another.

“I had this man in target chilling with me in the bath towel aisle for 40 minutes,” offered a third. “I’m not a thief, I just can’t decide between oatmeal and cream!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Solo via TikTok DM and comment.



