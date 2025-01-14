‘Who woulda thought??’: Woman puts Blue Bell Ice Cream upside down in the freezer. Then she opens it the next day

A Blue Bell customer showed viewers her trick to preventing freezer burn on ice cream.

TikToker @_gable shows in her short video how placement is everything. She uses her Blue Bell Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream to demonstrate.

“This hack I learned from my mom was to put your ice cream in the freezer upside down,” she says in a voice-over.

When she takes it out of the freezer and removes the lid, there’s not a single ice crystal in sight. “It’s never frozen. It never has frost. It’s amazing,” she exclaims.

“Who woulda thought???” the TikToker captioned her video, which racked up over 758,000 views.

How does freezer burn occur?

Freezer burn happens when frozen food is exposed to dry air and loses moisture. This leaves the food drier and discolored. Another cause of freezer burn has to do with freezer temperature. If it’s too cold, freezer burn can occur. And ice cream is particularly susceptible to freezer burn as it has a higher moisture content than most freezer items.

The Daily Dot reached out to @_gable via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers try the hack

Viewers shared that they can’t wait to try out the hack.

“Mmmmmmm I’m gonna try this next time you better not be lying,” one viewer wrote.

“Brb going put mines upside down never knew this,” a second stated.

“I’m going to try that,” a third said.

Does placing the ice cream container upside down really prevent freezer burn?

Flipping the ice cream container upside down allows the melted ice cream to drip to the lid, thus creating less of a chance of freezer burn and extending its life span. Before trying this, though, seal the lid tightly. Or things can get really messy real quick.

What about sour cream and cottage cheese?

Others who similarly knew of the trick said it works with a variety of dairy products.

“Works for sour cream in the fridge, you don’t get that watery stuff between usage,” one user shared.

“Cottage cheese lasts longer if it’s upside down,” another commented.

These viewers are right. According to California Dairy Press Room, dairy products that are in cartons, including sour cream, cottage cheese, and yogurt, “can be stored upside down to prevent mold and ice crystals from forming.”

Storing these items upside down minimizes air exposure and leads to a longer shelf life.

