‘Paid for their Extended Stay’: Woman dines out at Rainforest Cafe. Then she hands her credit card over to the server

This mom felt conflicted about whether to press charges against the Rainforest Cafe server who stole her credit card. Then she learned the truth.

Sometimes, situations aren’t so cut and dry and can make you feel empathetic toward the very same person who wronged you. That’s what this woman was experiencing until more information continued to be revealed.

Rainforest Cafe server steals from customer

In a viral video with nearly a million views, mom Rosie (@mindseverybodiesbusiness) shared her predicament with her TikTok audience, hoping to gain some clarity on the strange situation she was in.

“I need some advice on what to do. Should I press charges or not?” Rosie asks.

She explains that she went to the Rainforest Cafe with her wife and children, where she tipped her server a whopping 50% (way more than the typical 15% to 25%).

So Rosie was surprised when she figured out that a different server had stolen her credit card to check in at a nearby Extended Stay hotel. When Rosie went over to investigate, the front desk staff already knew what was up.

“Did you go to the Rainforest Cafe tonight?” they asked her.

The Extended Stay worker shared that the thief is a “good person” who’s in recovery, and they’re shocked that she stole from Rosie.

Now, Rosie already called the police, but since they were taking a long time, it gave her time to ruminate on her decision. If they caught the server that night, the woman would go to jail, whereas if she called Rainforest Cafe, she’d lose her job.

“She used my card because she has nowhere to stay tonight,” Rosie says.

“I feel bad for this person, but you stole from me,” Rosie says, adding that the woman stole from a mother. “…She didn’t know if I could pay to get home.”

More details come to light

In a series of follow-up videos, Rosie revealed that the situation may be less nuanced than she initially thought.

Despite giving limited details about the person, multiple people reached out to Rosie, revealing the server’s name. They also told Rosie that this is something the woman has been doing to people for years.

“Everybody you know snitched on you. I mean everybody, your neighbors, your family, your co-workers, people you went to rehab with, even people who sold to you have snitched on you,” Rosie says.

“I’m no longer on the fence,” Rosie decides. “I agree with you guys. Not a good person.”

But Rosie said she hopes the server gets sober and does better.

What happened to the Rainforest Cafe server?

Rosie found out that the server was fired, and she may have had a co-conspirator—her girlfriend.

“Like, did I just catch the lesbian Bonnie and Clyde,” Rosie asks herself.

The corporate office is also aware of the situation and ended up comping Rosie’s meal.

“It was never about being compensated, it was about, I wanted them to take it serious because it puts so many mothers and children in danger,” Rosie said.

It does seem Rosie pressed charges, and in Tennessee, credit card fraud can carry misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the severity of the crime.

“As someone in recovery, press charges,” the top comment read.

“Press charges against the receptionist too for knowing they used a fraudulent credit card,” a person pointed out.

“In recovery here! First you have a big heart. But, she knows what not to do. I learned how to change when I went to prison after committing a crime at 7 years sober. I needed that more than I thought, hold her accountable,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rosie for comment via TikTok direct message, to the server via Facebook messenger, and to the Rainforest Cafe’s parent company Landry’s via phone.



