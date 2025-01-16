Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here, filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: why a woman’s gigantic baby sparked interest from the Detroit Lions, the TikTok users learning Mandarin so they can use a Chinese social media app, why MAGA fans think RFK Jr. is responsible for the ban on red dye, and a woman who was scammed out of $850K by a fake Brad Pitt .

After that, David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The baby in question is HUGE.

Internet users are preparing for the TikTok ban by learning a famously difficult language. And yes, they’re calling themselves “refugees.”

RFK had nothing to do with it .

The AI-generated pictures of Pitt have to be seen to be believed.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

The ‘Save Rudy’ movement is underway

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ One woman is asking restaurant workers for their thoughts and opinions on a perplexing situation she encountered during a recent dinner at Texas Roadhouse. It started when a Texas Roadhouse server brought her the wrong order.

👩‍🦰 If you regularly take certain gummies for hair and nail growth, you may want to double-check the results of certain medical tests, according to one expert.

🌨️ Shaving cream can prevent snow from building up on your car’s windows, one driver claims.

🌯 In a viral video, one Chipotle customer revealed a hack to get a free Lifestyle Bowl. Does it work ?

🛒 A Walmart shopper was thrilled after discovering her local store discounted items by as much as 90 percent .

📝 Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN SCAMMED ON THE INTERNET?

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN SCAMMED ON THE INTERNET?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The kids are NOT alright—they think Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” has “sinister vibes.”