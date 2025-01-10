Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here, filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who wondered if her Samsung smart fridge had become sentient , a lottery winner who shared the pitfalls of the experience, why many people are turning on ChatGPT following the L.A. wildfires, and the funniest reactions to Trump’s plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

After that, Ramon and the Trending team share their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The owner of a Samsung smart fridge was majorly freaked out when she heard noises coming from it late at night. Are these fridges cursed?

A TikToker’s father won the lottery when he was 12. He shares the unexpected consequences of sudden wealth.

The Instagram post has been shared more than 120,000 times .

How about “The Gulf of Cheaper Eggs,” wrote on jokester .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a brand new Scrolling In The Deep shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A WOMAN SAID A DELIVERY COMPANY HELD HER PACKAGE ‘HOSTAGE.’ WHAT COMPANY WAS SHE TALKING ABOUT?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Customers demanding better service

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

