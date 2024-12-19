‘You have to be willing to learn!’: Woman returns Breville machine after using it for 1 month because the espresso didn’t taste good

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing her journey of buying a new espresso machine.

Sydney Schiffer (@sydneyschiffer) said in a video posted to the platform on Tuesday that she had “given up” on a recently purchased Breville machine because she couldn’t figure out how to make a good espresso shot.

“I’m just over it,” she said.

The content creator said that she received the Breville espresso maker in November. She said that she never quite figured out how to use it, however. As of Wednesday, Schiffer’s latest video, which documented her returning the Breville machine and exchanging it for other brands, had amassed more than 836,500 views.

Content creator has issues with Breville espresso machine

In a video on Nov. 20, Schiffer recorded her four attempts at making an espresso shot. She also recorded herself drinking the shot, which she said tasted “sour/tangy.”

Two days later, Schiffer tried the machine again but said she had issues figuring out how to work it.

When she finally figured it out, she said her drink tasted just as bad as the day prior.

“Someone tell me not to give up and return it,” she wrote in the caption of her second clip.

It seems like she did, though.

On Tuesday, Schiffer recorded herself returning the Breville machine.

“I’ve been using it for a month, so I’m so happy that they’re taking it back,” she said. Schiffer recorded her video from inside the nondescript store she was making her return to and said that she planned on buying another, similar espresso machine from Smeg.

“If this doesn’t taste good, I’m never drinking coffee again,” she said.

Still, it seems as though Schiffer is at least willing to keep trying.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely better than my first try with the Breville,” she said after taking a sip of an espresso drink she made with her new appliance. “I have a good feeling about this one.”

Breville machines might have a learning curve

Schiffer isn’t the first person to say that they had trouble mastering their Breville espresso maker.

In a Reddit post from 2020, another user in the r/espresso subreddit said that they felt “absolutely defeated” by their machine.

“Just can’t get a good tasting shot,” the Redditor wrote. “Should I just accept that this hobby isn’t for me and sell my BBE?”

In the comments, users offered advice for how the Redditor might make their espresso shots taste better. Some of the suggestions included adjusting the machine’s grinder to get fine enough beans and weighing and timing each shot.

One commenter seemed to confirm Schiffer’s observation that not grinding your espresso beans fine enough can lead to sour-tasting espresso.

“Good espresso takes time. Don’t expect it to be flawless right away,” they wrote. “Be patient with yourself and with your machine. It is possible to create great-tasting espresso. It’s unlikely it will happen overnight.”

A reporter with NBC News who tried out three different espresso machines also said that Breville’s required “more hands-on experience.”

“You’ll have to fill the portafilter, tamp the coffee grinds, and insert it into the group head. You won’t be able to press ‘brew’ and walk away like other options on our list,” she wrote.

And since Breville machines are used by professionals, they’re also more expensive. Breville espresso machines cost hundreds of dollars.

Viewers encourage patience with espresso machines

In the comments section of Schiffer’s video, several users encouraged her to take the time to learn her machine.

“Breville’s aren’t easy to master, they’re not meant to be easy!” one woman said. “Coffee shops have the same/similar machines so it’s not always straightforward with pulling shots. You have to be willing to learn.”

“The learning curve on them is REAL,” another wrote. “Every machine is different for how the beans are and how tightly you pack it. It lowkey took me a few months to understand mine and have good espresso.”

“Just takes some effort and practice with the Breville,” a third viewer added. “Now I can’t go a day without it.”

Others, however, said that Schiffer should give up on the more complicated machines and just buy a Nespresso.

“Just buy a Nespresso,” one user said.

“Literally why don’t you just get a Nespresso machine,” another asked.

To this, Schiffer responded, “That’s what I had!! I just feel like the pods are not that good.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Schiffer via TikTok comment and to Breville through email.

