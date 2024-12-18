Did you notice this Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop price plunge on the company website?

According to online sale sleuths, a glitch caused the website to deduct a whopping $740 off the original price. But unless you had your Discord alerts on, you probably slept on it.

YouTuber Nick Layonn (@nicklayonn) brought the sale to his follower’s attention on Dec. 10, a day after the glitch occurred. The video currently has more than 1,100 views on YouTube.

How the sale went down

“Best Buy had a glitch earlier where if you added these [Galaxy Book4 laptops] to your cart, it would bring the price down from $900 to only $160,” Layonn claims in his video. He stands before a green-screen shot from the Best Buy website showing the price reduction.

“All you had to do was go to the store and pick them up the next day,” he states, seeming to imply that the in-store pickup delivery method had to be chosen.

He claims buyers could have made a $500 profit by listing the laptop for sale on eBay.

He also notes that he alerted his discord followers to the deal before posting it to other social media sources.

The laptop is currently back to being listed at $799 on the Best Buy website.

Was there a glitch?

Though Best Buy offered many deals over the Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend, there is no indication of the extreme price drop on the Galaxy Book4 that happened on Dec. 9.

The Best Buy Galaxy Book4 glitch may, in fact, have been a glitch.

However, other social media users noticed the price drop, like FlipFlip (@flipflip), an Instagram account dedicated to retail arbitrage, like Layonn’s YouTube channel.

FlipFlip posted on Dec. 9, “Early this morning there was a price glitch alerted for Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops normally $899.99 down to $159.99 each!”

Retail arbitrage is the practice of buying items that have been drastically reduced in price and then “flipping” them on sites such as eBay. Many flippers have a members-only outlet, such as Discord, that can alert followers to extreme sales, such as the Galaxy Book4 glitch.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Best Buy via email for a statement.

What did people say on social media?

Though Layonn’s video has yet to be commented on, several people responded to FlipFlip’s Instagram post.

“Talk about a good Christmas present!” wrote Julee Chavda (@julee_chavda).

Another person complained, “DAYUM I MISSED THIS ONE.”

“Bruhhhh, they won’t let anyone in Vegas [use in-store] pickup,” another person claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to FlipFlip via Instagram comment for a statement.

It also reached out to Layonn for a statement via YouTube comment and Instagram direct message.

