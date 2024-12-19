‘I was unaware of a policy change’: Walmart customer tries to return common household item. Then a worker intervenes

Walmart won’t let this mom exchange this item that she very much needs to take care of her newborn baby. They seem to be breaking policy, but why?

Featured Video

Having a newborn baby is stressful enough. There are months of sleeplessness, breastfeeding (if you choose to do it) can be painful, and first-time parents are often jittery about whether they’re doing things right.

What a new mom certainly doesn’t need on top of all that is to be hassled at Walmart for needing to exchange diaper sizes because we’re all aware that kids, but especially babies, outgrow their items at impressive speeds.

Mom calls out Walmart employees

“Walmart, I’m [expletive] pissed. Do better,” TikToker Jaden Darlene (@jadendarlenexo) says.

Advertisement

In the video, which has more than 2.2 million views, Darlene explains that she went to Walmart last week to exchange a few boxes of diapers that were now too small for her baby boy, but they told her the item wasn’t eligible for return.

But when she called her local area Walmart, they told her it wouldn’t be a problem to do the return.

So, once again, she loaded up her baby and the boxes in the car and headed over. When she arrived, they told her to grab the diapers of the right size.

As Darlene was loading the cart with the new boxes, the worker found her and told her, “Sorry, we can’t do that.” The Walmart worker was told by a higher-up that they couldn’t exchange diapers anymore.

Advertisement

“I am over this,” Darlene said.

“What happens to customer satisfaction guaranteed? Instead, I’m a new mom wasting her [expletive] diesel driving back and forth into town for these fucking diapers,” Darlene adds.

In a follow-up video, Darlene says that she was finally able to get the diapers exchanged.

“I will make a scene as long as I know I’m right. I do not like my time being wasted, and I will confront you,” Darlene says.

Advertisement

For others who run into the same issue, she suggested asking to speak with the store manager since the associates don’t have much power in this situation.

“Something as silly as this should not have been multiple trips into town with my baby,” Darlene says.

What is Walmart’s official policy?

As Walmart puts it, “Returns are available for nearly everything Walmart sells.”

Advertisement

You have 90 days to return an item sold directly by Walmart and 30 days to return something shipped by one of its marketplace sellers. The company recommends keeping the item in its original packaging and holding on to your receipt to ensure a smooth return process.

Things change a bit for items bought during the holiday season. Most items purchased from the beginning of October through the end of the year are eligible for return until Jan. 31 of the new year.

Exceptions to the 90-day return window include:

Electronics: Returnable within 30 days

Wireless phones: Returnable within 14 days

Firearms and ammunition: Nonrefundable and non-exchangeable

Sex toys, vibrators, pregnancy tests, and ovulation tests: Nonrefundable and non-exchangeable

Used or mounted tires, wheels, and rims: Nonrefundable and non-exchangeable

Advertisement

“At this point I would just exchange it myself by switching them where diapers are and walk out,” a top comment read.

“After she said yes and had you come in, she should have allowed that. That’s awful to stop you at this point,” a commenter said.

Advertisement

“My postpartum rage wouldn’t of taken this well,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Darlene for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Walmart via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.