‘So now we all work for zara…. for free’: Zara customers struggle with clothing security tags at self-checkout

Sometimes, using the self-checkout line at a store is a lot harder than you think it’s going to be.

Recently, TikToker Karley Fiebig, who goes by username @thenudelip, shared her compaion’s struggles to complete a transaction at Zara.

According to a 2018 LinkedIn article, Zara instituted the self-checkout option to “create smoother shopping experiences for the consumers that look for fast and convenient shopping.”

But Karley and her partner didn’t enjoy a smooth experience on a recent trip to a Zara store. Her video shows Karley’s shopping buddy struggling to take the security tag off of a pair of pants.

“POV: Zara has self checkout but you’ve never worked retail and can’t get the tag off,” Karley wrote in the caption.

The video has amassed more than 3.2 million views and 765 comments since it was posted June 10. Plenty of commenters could relate to the struggle. Others expressed displeasure at having to “work” to complete a transaction.

“I cannot believe these types of shops,” wrote one commenter. “I gotta pay and attend to myself too??”

“So I recently saw this too and I was sooo irritated. There was no AC in the store, hella people, and I gotta check myself out,” another shared.

“The way I worked retail and still can’t get the tags off,” someone else remarked.

Another observed, “So now we all work for Zara … for free.”

Someone else brought up another issue: “And if you ask them to help you their response makes you wish you never bothered walking into the shop.”

Another observed, regarding this issue, “I’d rather struggle here for 15 minutes and not speak to a Zara employee.”

“I hated doing this in retail,” someone else shared. “Lowkey it pinches your finger.”

One person offered a pro tip: “You gotta push in and twist it when you put it on the magnet.

