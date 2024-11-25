‘Not the Dino nuggies’: Yummy Dino Buddies customer bites into nugget. Uh, why does it look like that?

When biting into your favorite foods, there’s a certain taste and texture you come to expect. That’s why it’s particularly distressing when something goes awry.

For example, one user shared that she was appalled to find bugs in her Barilla noodles. Similarly, another claimed to have discovered “fly eggs” in her Church’s Texas Chicken, while a third reported finding ants in Trü Frü frozen raspberries.

Recently, a user on TikTok reported finding a distressing texture upon biting into a Yummy Dino Buddies nugget.

What did the TikToker come across?

In her video, which has been viewed over 5,700 times, TikTok user BigMo (@bigmonotthalilone) shows a half-bitten Dino nugget.

“I bit into the chicken nugget and see this. I feel sick to my stomach,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

When BigMo zooms into the bitten nugget, a mysterious, clear, gelatinous “goop” is right in the middle of it.

“Yummy dino brand nuggets,” she clarified in the video’s caption.

What is it?

BigMo isn’t the only one to have discovered a clear gelatinous mass inside a Yummy brand Dino nugget.

A user posted a similar incident in the subreddit r/Safety, asking other users what it could possibly be.

“I was eating Dino Buddies GF nuggets and had to pull this clear glue-like stuff off the back of my tongue,” Buddingoptimist wrote.

Users, however, didn’t seem too concerned about the clump.

“It is most likely just fat and proteins coagulating,” speculated user Deepfan16.

Another user suggested it might be collagen. “Perfectly harmless,” user Errihu wrote. “Actually reasonably good for you, despite the Dino nugget processing.”

It’s worth noting that the ingredient list for Yummy brand Dino Buddies nuggets includes guar gum, a gel-forming fiber, which could potentially be responsible for the mysterious findings.

The Daily Dot contacted Yummy Dino Buddies via website contact form for more information. We also reached out to BigMo via TikTok comment.

Viewers react

In the comments section, viewers were just as distressed as BigMo.



“The way this type of thing happens when you’re having the worst day too,” remarked one user.



“Get ur bag neoww,” said another, suggesting BigMo reports the issue and gets compensation.

“WHAT IS THAT,” exclaimed a third.

