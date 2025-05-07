Amazon recalled its robotaxi software, Zoox, after two unoccupied cars crashed into a manned vehicle in Las Vegas.

In a post on the company’s website on May 6, Zoox announced that it would file a voluntary recall and submit a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following the crash.

“Through this voluntary recall, we want to demonstrate our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and rider safety in the communities we serve,” the post reads.

Why did a Zoox robotaxi crash into a car?

According to Zoox, the crash occurred after a passenger vehicle “quickly approached” the lane the robotaxi occupied.

“Anticipating that the passenger car would proceed forward, the Zoox robotaxi slowed down and steered to the right,” Zoox explains. “Instead, the car came to a stop, fully yielding to the Zoox robotaxi and remaining in the shoulder lane.”

The company claims that the Zoox robotaxi attempted to brake, but was unsuccessful and hit the passenger vehicle, as reported by QZ.

Will Zoox continue to operate robotaxis?

In the post, Zoox details the steps the company took following reports of the crash in Las Vegas.

“Our remote operations team notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” the post reads. “All driverless vehicle operations were paused, and an internal safety review and analysis kicked off.”

After analyzing and identifying the software issue that may have led to the crash, Zoox says it issued a software update to its vehicles, which operate in Las Vegas, Nevada and Foster City, California.

Zoox has updated all robotaxis currently on the road with the new software update.

“With over 100 safety innovations not found in traditional automobiles, we remain committed to placing safety at the core of everything we do,” Zoox writes.

