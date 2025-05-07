‘Don’t do it’: Plumber of 32 years goes to Lowe’s. Then he sees shopper making costly mistake

The popular ex-plumber is keeping a very close eye on what items Lowe’s and Home Depot customers are buying in the store. He followed one Home Depot customer all the way to self-checkout, warning from afar about the purchase they were about to make. “Oh god, don’t do it! Don’t do it,” he said as the customer scanned a $24 bottle of Green Gobbler Main Line Opener. In another instance, he warned against Rheem water heaters after seeing many customers making the same return.

The Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts) is back at it—he’s warning, “Don’t do it.

Don’t do it,” after seeing a pair of Lowe’s customers make a pretty big purchase he thinks they are going to regret.

The Twin Home Experts has over 870,000 followers on their TikTok account, where the twins aim to help “Homeowners Save Money & Protect Their Home!”

In their latest video, which has 179,000 views, one of the twins records himself watching customers shop for a washing machine. “It looks like they’re gonna do it. Uh oh.

It looks like they’re gonna do it,” he says when a Lowe’s worker comes over to help the couple out. “They did it. They did it.”

He then delves into why he thinks they made such a mistake.

“Here’s the problem, and it’s loaded with problems,” he riffs. The first problem, he says, has to do with the price tag. He shows that they purchased the washing machine for $700. According to the Lowe’s website, the washing machine is $698—on sale from $949 right now. The exact model is the “Samsung 5.2-cu ft High Efficiency Impeller Smart Compatible Top-Load Washer.”

That model is on sale at Costco for $500, so customers with a Costco card are overpaying if they purchase the washing machine from Lowe’s. The TikToker makes this point in his video.

Should I get a washing machine with or without an agitator?

“Problem No. 2, even though this is a five-cubic super-capacity, they bought a washing machine without the agitator,” he adds. “You never ever want to buy a washing machine with just the impeller.”

According to Coast Appliances, the purpose of the agitator, which is the “arm” in the middle of the washer, is to move the clothes around so that they can be cleaned more efficiently.

While washing machines with agitators are more affordable than those with just an impeller, they also have downsides. For example, your delicates are more prone to damage in these types of machines. Also, they have less capacity and use more energy and water than non-agitator washers.

For these reasons, Coast Appliances doesn’t recommend one over the other. It notes that a customer should select the washing machine that best suits their lifestyle.

How to maintain your impeller washer machine

In his video, the TikToker moves on to problem no. 3. “The main problems are the suspension on these go bad as well as the control panel. It’ll set you back another $400 to $500 in repairs,” he claims.

These estimates are accurate.

Per Better Homes & Gardens, to keep your impeller washer operating efficiently, you should avoid overloading it and refrain from using too much or too little detergent. You should also properly maintain it by cleaning it and checking for repairs.

The TikToker also offers his alternative for shoppers who want to buy a washing machine from Lowe’s: Maytag, which he gives 5 stars.

