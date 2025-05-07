‘What I’ve learned about Ninja recalls is…’: 2 million Ninja Foodi pressure cookers recalled. Here’s what you need to know

Ninja, the brand known for its popular kitchen appliances, is recalling over 1.8 million pressure cookers after reports of serious injuries.

According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the lids on some cookers can unlock and detach during use.

As a result, scalding hot food can spill out—leading to second- and even third-degree burns in some cases.

So far, users have reported 106 injuries, including more than 50 involving severe burns to the face or body. On top of that, 26 lawsuits have been filed.

Now, Ninja is urging customers to stop using the pressure-cooking function and take action.

Which models are affected?

The recall covers all Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers, which were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity.

These appliances are capable of both pressure cooking and air frying, and the word “Ninja” appears on the front of the appliance as well as on the product label.

As for the specific models involved, customers should check the label on the side of their cooker. The affected model numbers include: OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO, and OP350CO.

On top of that, the recall also applies to any replacement pressure cooker lids purchased separately for OP300 series models.

What should customers do now?

According to the CPSC, anyone with one of these cookers should stop using the pressure-cooking function immediately, but can continue using the other settings.

To fix the issue, SharkNinja is offering free replacement lids for affected models. Customers can request one or get more information by contacting SharkNinja directly through their website or by following the instructions in the official recall notice.

What are people saying online?

In the comments under a CBS Mornings TikTok video about the recall, some viewers suggested the issue might come down to user error—not the product itself.

“Or don’t open the lid while it’s cooking!” one person wrote.

“It’s called a pressure cooker,” another said. “Obviously don’t remove the lid while it’s under pressure, but I don’t expect people to understand this.”

Others, however, were more critical of the brand. “What I’ve learned about Ninja recalls is do not buy Ninja products,” one commenter added.

