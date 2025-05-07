‘Now I am concerned’: Walmart recalls canned beans in 23 states, including Florida, New York, and Texas. Were you affected?

Walmart shoppers should check their pantries for one product recalled across 23 states.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall on May 2 on Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans. The recall on the 15-ounce cans comes after an undisclosed allergen was discovered.

Why is Walmart recalling canned beans?

According to the announcement, the cans of the baked beans may include soy content.

Soy is a common allergy, per the Cleveland Clinic. Soy can cause severe reactions and anaphylactic shock if consumed by a customer with an allergy.

“Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” the FDA writes in the announcement.

However, the report states that “no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.”

The Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans were sold at retailers like Associated Wholesale Grocers, K-VA-T Food Stores, Hy-Vee, Meijer, and Walmart, according to EatingWell. The impacted cans have a best-by date of Feb. 17, 2028.

The recalled beans were sold in 23 states. Those states include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Around 4,500 cases of beans were sold.

If a customer finds that they purchased a can of the recalled beans, they can return the item for a full refund.

What do shoppers think of Walmart recalls?

Shoppers haven’t brought their concerns about this recall to social media. However, others have spoken out against other recalls for products sold at Walmart.

One TikToker called out Walmart after a recall on products like Great Value chicken broth, pancake mix, and more, which the Daily Dot previously reported on.

“Now I am concerned, most of the food that I am seeing is stuff that I see frequently bought in my area by low-income and working-class families,” the TikToker said, explaining the root of their concern over the recalls. “I don’t see many TikToks about product recalls.”

